Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised for routine monitoring as Delhi’s severe air pollution worsened her chronic cough, spotlighting rising respiratory risks.

Delhi hospitals recorded over 200,000 severe respiratory illness cases in three years due to toxic air.

has been admitted toin New Delhi as a precautionary measure, according to sources. She is currently being monitored by a chest physician, and hospital officials have confirmed that she is stable and doing well.Her long-standing chronic cough, which tends to get worse because of Delhi's extreme air pollution, is the reason for this routine admission, the doctors explained. She was admitted on Monday night and is still receiving routine examinations. December 2025 marked Sonia Gandhi's 79th birthday.Hospital sources claim that Sonia Gandhi frequently visits there for medical evaluations, especially during periods of poor air quality in the city.Delhi's air pollution is known to aggravate the respiratory system, particularly during the winter. This can result in coughing, dyspnoea, and chest infections, particularly in the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. Fine particle pollution, such as, is one of the biggest issues, as it may easily enter the lungs.The situation extends far beyond one individual. According to data presented to Parliament by the central government, between 2022 and 2024,were recorded in six major state-run hospitals in Delhi.Respiratory illness-related hospital admissions:During this period,, highlighting the growing health burden linked to toxic air.Delhi’s air pollution has no single cause. Experts point to a, including:For weeks now,has beenthan the limit recommended by the. On, Delhi’s average AQI stood at around, according to the government-backed—a level consideredAQI levels abovecan be harmful even for healthy individuals andfor children, the elderly, and those with lung or heart conditions.With hospitals reporting a surge in respiratory cases—especially among, as highlighted in a recent—the issue has reached the judiciary.Government officials acknowledged that higher pollution levels are, though they noted that existing studies cannot conclusively prove a direct cause-and-effect relationship.Sonia Gandhi's hospital stay serves as a reminder that air pollution in Delhi is a public health emergency rather than only an environmental one. The hazards are far higher for regular people, particularly children, outdoor labourers, and those with chronic conditions, if poisonous air can harm top political leaders under continuous medical monitoring.Stronger pollution control measures, improved healthcare readiness, and public knowledge are urgently needed as courts, hospitals, and legislators struggle with the crisis—clean air is a basic right, not a luxury.Source-BBC