Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised as Delhi’s Toxic Air Triggers Respiratory Concerns

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi as a precautionary measure, according to sources. She is currently being monitored by a chest physician, and hospital officials have confirmed that she is stable and doing well. Her long-standing chronic cough, which tends to get worse because of Delhi's extreme air pollution, is the reason for this routine admission, the doctors explained. She was admitted on Monday night and is still receiving routine examinations. December 2025 marked Sonia Gandhi's 79th birthday.
Chronic Cough and the Pollution FactorHospital sources claim that Sonia Gandhi frequently visits there for medical evaluations, especially during periods of poor air quality in the city.
Delhi's air pollution is known to aggravate the respiratory system, particularly during the winter. This can result in coughing, dyspnoea, and chest infections, particularly in the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. Fine particle pollution, such as PM2.5, is one of the biggest issues, as it may easily enter the lungs.
Alarming Rise in Respiratory Illnesses in DelhiThe situation extends far beyond one individual. According to data presented to Parliament by the central government, between 2022 and 2024, more than 200,000 cases of severe respiratory illnesses were recorded in six major state-run hospitals in Delhi.
Respiratory illness-related hospital admissions:
- 2022: 67,054 cases
- 2023: 69,293 cases
- 2024: 68,411 cases
Why Is Delhi’s Air So Dangerous?Delhi’s air pollution has no single cause. Experts point to a combination of factors, including:
- Vehicle exhaust
- Industrial emissions
- Low wind speed in winter
- Falling temperatures
- Seasonal crop stubble burning in neighbouring states
AQI levels above 400 can be harmful even for healthy individuals and extremely dangerous for children, the elderly, and those with lung or heart conditions.
Courts Step In as Health Emergency LoomsWith hospitals reporting a surge in respiratory cases—especially among children, as highlighted in a recent BBC report—the issue has reached the judiciary.
- The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear a petition seeking urgent steps to control air pollution
- The Supreme Court of India has repeatedly raised concerns over Delhi’s worsening air quality in recent years.
A Public Health Warning for AllSonia Gandhi's hospital stay serves as a reminder that air pollution in Delhi is a public health emergency rather than only an environmental one. The hazards are far higher for regular people, particularly children, outdoor labourers, and those with chronic conditions, if poisonous air can harm top political leaders under continuous medical monitoring.
Stronger pollution control measures, improved healthcare readiness, and public knowledge are urgently needed as courts, hospitals, and legislators struggle with the crisis—clean air is a basic right, not a luxury.
