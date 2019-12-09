medindia

Some Cancer Drugs Don't Work By Binding To Their Targets

by Ramya Rachamanti on  September 12, 2019 at 2:16 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Certain cancer drugs kill tumor cells through off-target effects instead of interaction with their molecular targets in clinical trials, according to a new study.
Some Cancer Drugs Don't Work By Binding To Their Targets
Some Cancer Drugs Don't Work By Binding To Their Targets

Most cancer drugs that are tested in preclinical and clinical studies never receive FDA approval, largely because the drugs turn out to be too toxic or ineffective in humans. However, it is unclear why so many candidates run into these issues.

Show Full Article


Ann Lin and colleagues previously discovered that the small molecule OTS167 killed cancer cells by inhibiting proteins other than its designated target.

In this study, the authors used CRISPR gene editing techniques to examine the mechanisms of ten other cancer drugs that target one of six proteins, which have been reported as important for the survival of cancer cells in over 180 publications.

The drugs studied have been used in at least 29 different clinical trials involving a total of over 1,000 patients, and include prominent candidates such as citarinostat and ricolinostat, which are being tested against multiple myeloma.

Contrary to the previous reports based on RNA silencing, the drugs did not actually kill cancer cells by inhibiting their target proteins.

Rather, the drugs induced cell death through off-target mechanisms; for example, the authors found the true target of the drug candidate OTS964 (designed to target the PBK enzyme) was another enzyme named CDK11. Lin et al. argue that it will be necessary to adopt more rigorous genetic approaches in preclinical trials to verify that future drug candidates work as intended.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Cancer Therapies Could Be Improved By Using Precious Metal Flecks as Catalysts

Cancer therapies could be revolutionized by implementing tiny extracts of a precious metal.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Drug ToxicityCancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtDrugs Banned in IndiaCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion PlantNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies For Genital Warts

Liquid Biopsies Enable Better Outcomes for Cancers

Just 1 or 2 Daytime Naps a Week can Reduce Heart Attack, Stroke Risk
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive