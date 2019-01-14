medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Some Bacteria in Nose, Throat Less Likely to Develop into Flu: Study

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 14, 2019 at 11:25 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Few nose and throat bacteria may be linked to lower influenza susceptibility, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in PLOS ONE journal.

US researchers have identified a cluster of nose and throat bacteria that made their hosts less likely to get flu.
Some Bacteria in Nose, Throat Less Likely to Develop into Flu: Study
Some Bacteria in Nose, Throat Less Likely to Develop into Flu: Study

The researchers from the University of Michigan (UM) looked at samples of nose and throat bacteria and used DNA sequencing to identify which bacteria were present.

Analyzing the bacterial composition across all samples, they found five clusters.

After taking into account other known factors that could affect an individual's susceptibility to influenza, such as age, exposure to tobacco, crowded household, and flu vaccination, the researchers then looked to see if individuals with a given cluster were less likely to get influenza.

"We looked at who had which cluster and whether it makes a difference on whether they got influenza, and it does," said lead author Betsy Foxman, Professor at UM.

"That's the exciting thing about it. It tells us if you have this bacterial community, you have a lower risk for getting the flu. That's big news because it really hasn't been shown before."

However, the findings published in PLOS ONE journal also bring new questions.

"Is it really possible to push someone's microbiome in a way that would make a difference? Is it possible that we could tell people - 'Here's your microbiome pill?'" Foxman said, adding that "It's a very long road and we're at the beginning."

Researchers hope that similar studies can be done in a different population and possibly follow them longer for secondary bacterial infections.

"We know we are always going to need new antibiotics but this way we could hold on to them longer and, presumably, if we could intervene in this way there would be fewer side effects," Foxman said.

For the study, the team enrolled 717 participants from 144 households. Household members of individuals with confirmed influenza were recruited for the study and followed for 13 days or until they developed influenza, whichever came first. They included only the 537 individuals who tested negative for influenza at the beginning of the study.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season

Your immune system has to be strong to fight the bacteria and viruses that enter the body and cause illness particularly during the cold and flu season. Learn how to boost your immunity by following these simple tips and home remedies.

Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs

How is the flu spread and how effective is flu treatment? Learn more about the influenza virus and get the best tips and info on flu prevention.

Flu Vaccine Reduces Risk of Hospitalization After Asthma Attack

Vaccinating asthmatic pre-schoolers against the flu could reduce their risk of being hospitalized after an asthma attack researchers find.

Vitamin D Supplementation Reduces Flare-Ups of Lung Disease

Vitamin D supplementation in a certain set of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) protects them from potentially fatal acute aggravations of their lung disease.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Difficulty in Swallowing or Lump in the Throat (Dysphagia) Symptom

What are types of lumps in throat and what causes them? Can they be a sign or symptom of something more sinister? Understand these lumps better.

Laryngeal Cancer

Laryngeal cancer is also called cancer of the larynx or throat cancer or laryngeal carcinoma. It usually affects men over the age of 55 years.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Strep Throat

Strep Throat is a bacterial infection caused by Group A beta hemolytic streptococci. It affects most commonly infants and elderly people but adults and older children can also be affected.

More News on:

Shigellosis MRSA - The Super Bug Laryngeal Cancer Food Safety for Health Antibiotics Strep Throat Difficulty in Swallowing or Lump in the Throat (Dysphagia) Symptom 

What's New on Medindia

Top Iron-Rich Foods

Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season

Health Benefits of Ackee
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive