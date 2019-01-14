Some Bacteria in Nose, Throat Less Likely to Develop into Flu: Study

Font : A- A+



Few nose and throat bacteria may be linked to lower influenza susceptibility, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in PLOS ONE journal.



US researchers have identified a cluster of nose and throat bacteria that made their hosts less likely to get flu.

Some Bacteria in Nose, Throat Less Likely to Develop into Flu: Study



The researchers from the University of Michigan (UM) looked at samples of nose and throat bacteria and used DNA sequencing to identify which bacteria were present.



‘New study suggests that the nose and throat bacteria may be a potential target for preventing the spread of flu.’

Read More.. Analyzing the bacterial composition across all samples, they found five clusters.



After taking into account other known factors that could affect an individual's susceptibility to influenza, such as age, exposure to tobacco, crowded household, and flu vaccination, the researchers then looked to see if individuals with a given cluster were less likely to get influenza.



"We looked at who had which cluster and whether it makes a difference on whether they got influenza, and it does," said lead author Betsy Foxman, Professor at UM.



"That's the exciting thing about it. It tells us if you have this bacterial community, you have a lower risk for getting the flu. That's big news because it really hasn't been shown before."



However, the findings published in PLOS ONE journal also bring new questions.



"Is it really possible to push someone's microbiome in a way that would make a difference? Is it possible that we could tell people - 'Here's your microbiome pill?'" Foxman said, adding that "It's a very long road and we're at the beginning."



Researchers hope that similar studies can be done in a different population and possibly follow them longer for secondary bacterial infections.



"We know we are always going to need new antibiotics but this way we could hold on to them longer and, presumably, if we could intervene in this way there would be fewer side effects," Foxman said.



For the study, the team enrolled 717 participants from 144 households. Household members of individuals with confirmed influenza were recruited for the study and followed for 13 days or until they developed influenza, whichever came first. They included only the 537 individuals who tested negative for influenza at the beginning of the study.



Source: IANS The researchers from the University of Michigan (UM) looked at samples of nose and throat bacteria and used DNA sequencing to identify which bacteria were present.Analyzing the bacterial composition across all samples, they found five clusters.After taking into account other known factors that could affect an individual's susceptibility to influenza, such as age, exposure to tobacco, crowded household, and flu vaccination, the researchers then looked to see if individuals with a given cluster were less likely to get influenza."We looked at who had which cluster and whether it makes a difference on whether they got influenza, and it does," said lead author Betsy Foxman, Professor at UM."That's the exciting thing about it. It tells us if you have this bacterial community, you have a lower risk for getting the flu. That's big news because it really hasn't been shown before."However, the findings published injournal also bring new questions."Is it really possible to push someone's microbiome in a way that would make a difference? Is it possible that we could tell people - 'Here's your microbiome pill?'" Foxman said, adding that "It's a very long road and we're at the beginning."Researchers hope that similar studies can be done in a different population and possibly follow them longer for secondary bacterial infections."We know we are always going to need new antibiotics but this way we could hold on to them longer and, presumably, if we could intervene in this way there would be fewer side effects," Foxman said.For the study, the team enrolled 717 participants from 144 households. Household members of individuals with confirmed influenza were recruited for the study and followed for 13 days or until they developed influenza, whichever came first. They included only the 537 individuals who tested negative for influenza at the beginning of the study.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: