Solar-powered Fridges to Safeguard COVID Vaccines

by Colleen Fleiss on April 24, 2022 at 10:21 PM
Solar-powered Fridges to Safeguard COVID Vaccines

A solar energy-run refrigerator that can be used to safeguard and prevent wastage of COVID-19 vaccines and life-saving drugs across rural hospitals and health centers operating in Uttar Pradesh has been developed by an engineering student.

Samarjit Singh, a B.Tech third-year student of Axis College, Kanpur, has found a solution to shortage of electricity in health centres where solar-powered refrigerators can keep lifesaving medicines and vaccines safe.

Singh claims that this device will prove to be a boon for rural health centres. He has also applied for patenting this device.

He says that solar energy, which plays a significant role in the protection of the environment, will now play a similar role in safeguarding life saving medicines in rural hospitals.
Wherever there is a problem of electricity and other resources, refrigerators can operate with the help of solar energy in such areas.

"I have set up a solar refrigerator. I have made a prototype of this device without using a compressor," Samarjit added.

He says that this solar device is placed in a board and consists of a solar plate as well as a battery fitted to it. A thermoelectric has been used instead of a compressor.

At the time of power supply, a temperature difference will be created in the refrigerator following which the temperature of the device will decrease.

The solar-run refrigerator will run smoothly for nearly 12 hours upon charging the solar panel for a duration of four hours.

This refrigerator has an additional battery, which will charge it even when the solar energy is discharged.

This device is completely eco-friendly and at present has a capacity of 5 litres. It is light weight and is easy to carry from one place to another.

No power supply is needed to operate the refrigerator which costs nearly Rs 3,000 to 3,500.

Samarjeet further says that the solar panel-powered refrigerator would be beneficial even for Army personnel guarding the country in areas with poor connectivity.

The security forces will be able to drink cold water and eat safe food, he added.

Food items and beverages along with injections and medicines can also be kept safe inside this refrigerator for the security forces guarding the country.

Ashish Malik, Director, Axis College, Kanpur, said this unique device is a prime example of innovation and is beneficial in medical and military purposes without usage of electricity.

It is much cheaper and an innovative device promoting the use of solar energy, he added.

Senior Medical Officer, Deoria, Manoj Jain, says that there is a dire need of such a type of refrigerator as there is still lack of electricity in the rural areas.

Vaccines and other medicines also need to be kept at a safe temperature as a lot of manpower and energy is wasted in the maintenance, he said.

This new type of refrigerator has a chip attached to it which helps monitor its temperature. With the availability of such a refrigerator, the facilities in rural health centres will improve.

Source: IANS
