by Hannah Joy on  July 7, 2021 at 8:57 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Software Tool Breathes Life into Post-Covid Office Airflow: Study
Are you waiting to get back to office? Your office can be more spacious than before, as interior space designers and architects are planning for an easy-to-use tool to maximize fresh air flow and reduce the risk of airborne pathogens.

The Cornell Environmental Systems Lab in the College of Architecture, Art and Planning will introduce a new indoor module for their existing Eddy3D software, a professional-level airflow and microclimate simulator that can help improve ventilation.

The new indoor module will be released this summer, while the research supporting it will be presented at the International Building Performance Association conference this September in Belgium.


Based on computational fluid dynamics, the tool features a simple user interface, a validated simulation engine and streamlined simulation setup for a fast analysis. It shows the eddies of air flow and can indicate regions in rooms where air is stagnant and pathogens begin to concentrate.

The lab's research show that furniture - and people - have a large influence on virus diffusion throughout the floor plan. Plastic partitions can block the virus diffusion, but direct air allows a higher virus dissipation rate.

"As a designer or an architect, it's very difficult to develop an intuition for airflow," said Timur Dogan, assistant professor in the Department of Architecture, who directs Environmental Systems Lab.

"With this, you are getting a good synchronization of airflow everywhere, so that you're not mixing or transporting bad air from one location to another, or from one desk to another."

A preprint of the September research presentation work is available on ResearchGate.

"Architects and designers are not necessarily experts in computational fluid dynamics," Dogan said. "The goal is to help professionals make decisions about workplace and classroom environments."

The Cornell Atkinson Center for Sustainability funded the research.

Eddy3D - currently without the new module - is available now for free. The new module will be available July 30.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Illness-Related Work Absence in Mid-April Highest on Record, Suggesting Under-count of COVID Cases
Over 2 million workers missed work in mid-April 2020, the highest absence rate since 1976, suggesting that the novel coronavirus was more widespread than official illness count, with immigrant workers most affected.
READ MORE
Effect of Smartphone Bans in the Workplace
The benefits of the smartphone ban in the workplace depend on the type of work with less effect on executing more complex tasks.
READ MORE
Work from Home, a Better Option for Nursing Mothers
Nursing mothers can work from home during the ongoing COVID pandemic, the Centre has issued an advisory, asking all state governments/UT administrations to encourage work from home facility for them.
READ MORE
Workplace Pandemic Protocols can Impact Employees Outside Work
COVID-19 safety measures at workplace influences employees. Workplaces can help curb the spread of COVID-19 by actively encouraging sick employees to stay home, instituting daily health checks, and adopting other CDC workplace health and safety ...
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)