Soft Opt-out System can Increase Organ Donation Consent

To examine the effect of Wales' change in policy on organ donation, investigators compared quarterly data on consent rates for deceased organ donation in Wales versus England from January 2016 through December 2018.By the end of the study period, the chance of consent to organ donation in Wales was 2.1 times higher than in England and 2.8 times higher in patients who had made no prior donation decision in life."We observed that organ donation consent rates in Wales significantly increased in comparison with England, although the impact was not immediate and took several years to take effect," said author Phil Walton, Project Lead for Deemed Consent Legislation, NHS Blood and Transplant, UK."Following an extensive marketing campaign in Wales, Specialist Nurses reported that in most conversations, the families were expecting to talk about organ donation and were prepared to explore the options available to them."The findings are especially timely because the law around organ donation is changing in England, and can opt-out system is being rolled out on May 20, 2020.Source: Eurekalert