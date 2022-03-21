Socioeconomic Factors Point to COVID-19 Infections

Local incidence of SARS- CoV-2 infections in the United States is associated with variations in health, income, and education. However, their impact in Australia has been less explored.
A new study at Barwon Health and the Institute for Mental and Physical Health and Clinical Translation (IMPACT) at Deakin University, published in the Medical Journal of Australia states that the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections was higher in Victorian postcodes with larger proportions of unemployed people, those without paid leave benefits, or those experiencing mortgage or rent stress.
The team analyzed data about the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 in Victoria by postcode, between 1 March and 13 August 2020.
It is thereby considered to take social and economic inequalities into account for policies and health care reform against mitigation of future waves of COVID-19.
