Social support was found to be the most decisive factor associated with life satisfaction among adolescents and young adults with cancer, revealed study published early online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.
Social Support is Critical to Life Satisfaction in Young Patients With Cancer: Study
Life satisfaction strongly relates to quality of life, which can be affected during cancer treatment. Adolescents and young adults with cancer may be especially vulnerable as they are dealing with a serious disease at a complex psychosocial stage of life that can include leaving home, establishing financial and social independence, forming a family, and starting a career.
‘New study indicates that social support and how young cancer patients process the experience of being ill have far greater importance for their life satisfaction than sociodemographic or medical factors do.
’
To determine which factors might affect life satisfaction in these patients a team of researchers at University Medical Center Leipzig in Germany provided a questionnaire at two time points (12 months apart) to 514 young patients who were aged 18 to 39 years at the time of cancer diagnosis and were diagnosed in the last four years. In comparing answers between the first and second questionnaire, the investigators looked for differences in life satisfaction and 10 subdomains: friends/acquaintances, leisure activities/hobbies, health, income/financial security, work/profession, housing situation, family life, children/family planning, partnership, and sexuality.
The researchers also assessed various sociodemographic (e.g. age, education, having children), medical (e.g. treatments, time since diagnosis, additional disease), and psychosocial (e.g. social support, perceived adjustment to the disease) factors in patients.
The most prevalent areas of life impacted in a negative way were observed in financial and professional situations, family planning, and sexuality. Of all the examined variables, social support was the most decisive factor associated with life satisfaction at both time points.
Source: Eurekalert