Social Relationships Foster Better Well-being

by Karishma Abhishek on March 6, 2022 at 3:15 PM
Social Relationships Foster Better Well-being

Well-being is found to be strongly linked to stable social relationships than being alone as per a new study at the Bar-Ilan University, published in the Journal of Happiness Studies.

The effects of daily social interactions (or of time spent alone) on the momentary feeling of happiness are not well understood. The current study suggests that our sense of choice of being with others (or of being alone) is a central factor that shapes our feelings in these contexts.

Importantly, it was suggested that choice matters more 'with others' than alone because experiences with others are more intense.

The research, led by Dr. Liad Uziel, of the Department of Psychology of Bar-Ilan University, with Dr. Tomer Schmidt-Barad, a postdoc in his lab now at the Peres Academic Center, consisted of two studies: an experiment that manipulated social context and choice status, and a ten-day experience-sampling study, which explored these variables in real-life settings.
The experience-sampling study involved 155 students. Each participant reported three times a day for ten consecutive days on episodic social experiences. Participants were asked in each "sample" to report on their social status (alone/with other people), whether they were in this situation by choice or not by choice, and their feelings (positive or negative emotion, satisfaction, sense of meaning, and sense of control).

In total, more than 4,200 episodic reports were received. Of these, people were with others 60% of the time and alone 40% of the time. They were in these situations by their choice in 64% of the situations, and not by their choice in 36%. This indicates that the students spent about a third of their daytime in non-chosen social (or alone) situations.

Participants felt greater satisfaction (happiness) in the company of others than in being alone. However, there were great variations in the experience of being with others.

The greatest degree of happiness was felt when in the company of others by choice, but the lowest degree of happiness when in the company of others not by choice. Effects of being alone on happiness also varied by choice status, but to a lesser extent.

In a previous study, Dr. Uziel found that social situations intensify emotions while being alone was linked to calmer emotions and a more relaxed overall experience.

"The current research expands upon these conclusions by learning about people's experiences in real life, outside the lab, and by addressing the choice element as an important moderating factor," explains Dr. Uziel. "In both cases, social experiences are more intense, for better or worse."

Dr. Uziel says that choice, or even a subjective sense of choice, is a crucial factor in influencing the sense of well-being. People will feel better if they are alone by choice than if they are with others not by choice. Yet being in the company of others by choice contributes most to improving the sense of well-being at any given moment.

Source: Eurekalert
