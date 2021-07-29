‘Social prescribing can help lonely, older adults to cope distress instead of long-term medications.’

The study published inalso found thatThe highly lonely group was also more likely to be on five or more medications - 58 percent versus 46 percent for the non-lonely participants."There's a misconception that as we age, we become more withdrawn and less sociable. In fact, older people are more socially active than other age groups and frequently play major roles in their communities. When older people are not socially active, we need to recognize that there's a problem", said first author Ashwin Kotwal, MD, of the UCSF Division of Geriatrics and of the San Francisco VA Medical Center.Based on these results,The pandemic has taken the stigma out of loneliness, giving older adults an opportunity to discuss their feelings in clinic. Asking patients what might help can be a good first step to referring them to programs that might fit their needs."We don't want to pathologize loneliness. Most people experience loneliness at some point in their lives, but when experiences of loneliness persist for many months or years, it can cause physiologic changes, such as a ramped-up stress response, sleep problems, and even heart disease," added Kotwal.While physicians are well aware of the dangers of prescribing medications that should not be used in the long term, it takes time and effort to de-prescribe and switch from a drug that acts promptly with one that may take several weeks to have an effect can be very challenging to patients in distress.In busy practices with complex patients, these drug contraindications may not come to light until a patient is suddenly hospitalized.Source: Medindia