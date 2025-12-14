Brielle “Brie” Bird, a 9-year-old influencer who shared her fight with stage 4 neuroblastoma, has died, leaving a legacy of hope and courage.
Brielle “Brie” Bird, a young social media star who documented her journey with stage 4 cancer and inspired hundreds of thousands online, has died at the age of 9, her family announced. Brie passed away on Thursday, Dec. 11, five years after she was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer. Alongside her family, she shared her life and health journey on Instagram under the handle @briestrongerthancancer, where she built a community of more than 650,000 followers.
“You are the miracle,” her family wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post announcing her death. “Your purpose on earth was fulfilled, and it was the most sacred privilege to escort you home. You showed the world that God is good, and your light shined to all corners of the earth.”
TOP INSIGHT
Brielle “Brie” Bird (@briestrongerthancancer), the brave 9-year-old social media star who documented her fight against Stage 4 #neuroblastoma, has passed away. #BrieStrongerThanCancer #ChildhoodCancer
What Is Neuroblastoma? Understanding the Childhood CancerNeuroblastoma (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Neuroblastoma - Symptoms and causes
Go to source) is a rare childhood cancer that develops from immature nerve cells, most often forming in the adrenal glands above the kidneys, but it can also appear in the neck, chest, abdomen, or spine. It primarily affects infants and young children.
Common signs and symptoms include a swollen or painful abdomen, bone pain, fatigue, unexplained weight loss, fever, bruising around the eyes, and difficulty breathing, depending on where the tumor spreads. Diagnosis typically involves imaging tests such as ultrasound, CT or MRI scans, blood and urine tests for tumor markers, and a biopsy to confirm the cancer. Treatment depends on the child’s age, cancer stage, and risk level, and may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, stem cell transplant, or a combination of these approaches.
The family added that they would continue to share Brie’s story, writing, “Please come visit us often. Your bedroom door is always open, and we’ll leave the playroom light on.”
Brie Bird’s Cancer Journey: From Stage 4 Diagnosis to RemissionBrie was first diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma in 2020, when doctors discovered an 8-centimeter tumor in her abdomen and cancer that had spread to her back. After years of treatment, her family celebrated a major milestone in 2022 when Brie was declared cancer-free.
“Is it okay if I say no this time?” Brie asked. “I just want to be home.” Kendra said she honored her daughter’s decision, explaining that the family wanted to respect Brie’s voice and comfort during her final months.
Brie’s courage, optimism, and openness left a lasting impact on her followers, many of whom credit her story with bringing awareness, faith, and hope to families facing childhood cancer.
Reference:
- Neuroblastoma - Symptoms and causes - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/neuroblastoma/symptoms-causes/syc-20351017)
Source-Medindia