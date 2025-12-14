REGISTER
Social Media Star Brielle "Brie" Bird Dies at 9 After Battle With Neuroblastoma

by Colleen Fleiss on Dec 14 2025 1:00 AM

Brielle “Brie” Bird, a 9-year-old influencer who shared her fight with stage 4 neuroblastoma, has died, leaving a legacy of hope and courage.

Social Media Star Brielle `Brie` Bird Dies at 9 After Battle With Neuroblastoma
Brielle “Brie” Bird, a young social media star who documented her journey with stage 4 cancer and inspired hundreds of thousands online, has died at the age of 9, her family announced.
Brie passed away on Thursday, Dec. 11, five years after she was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer. Alongside her family, she shared her life and health journey on Instagram under the handle @briestrongerthancancer, where she built a community of more than 650,000 followers.

Neuroblastoma
Neuroblastoma
Neuroblastoma is a very rare type of childhood cancer that develops in immature nerve cells [neuroblasts] of the sympathetic nervous system outside the brain.

“You are the miracle,” her family wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post announcing her death. “Your purpose on earth was fulfilled, and it was the most sacred privilege to escort you home. You showed the world that God is good, and your light shined to all corners of the earth.”

What Is Neuroblastoma? Understanding the Childhood Cancer

Neuroblastoma (1 Trusted Source
Neuroblastoma - Symptoms and causes

Go to source) is a rare childhood cancer that develops from immature nerve cells, most often forming in the adrenal glands above the kidneys, but it can also appear in the neck, chest, abdomen, or spine. It primarily affects infants and young children.

Common signs and symptoms include a swollen or painful abdomen, bone pain, fatigue, unexplained weight loss, fever, bruising around the eyes, and difficulty breathing, depending on where the tumor spreads. Diagnosis typically involves imaging tests such as ultrasound, CT or MRI scans, blood and urine tests for tumor markers, and a biopsy to confirm the cancer. Treatment depends on the child’s age, cancer stage, and risk level, and may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, stem cell transplant, or a combination of these approaches.

Childhood Cancer
Childhood Cancer
Childhood or pediatric cancers occur in children less than 15 years of age. They are rare and differ from adult tumors in their location and behaviour.
The family added that they would continue to share Brie’s story, writing, “Please come visit us often. Your bedroom door is always open, and we’ll leave the playroom light on.”

Brie Bird’s Cancer Journey: From Stage 4 Diagnosis to Remission

Brie was first diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma in 2020, when doctors discovered an 8-centimeter tumor in her abdomen and cancer that had spread to her back. After years of treatment, her family celebrated a major milestone in 2022 when Brie was declared cancer-free.

However, the cancer returned in January 2024. “I hope you never have to tell your child that the cancer is back,” her mother, Kendra, wrote at the time. As her condition worsened, Brie entered hospice care in early July 2025. In an emotional post, Kendra shared a moment that reflected the gravity of her daughter’s pain, recalling Brie asking whether it was okay to stop going to the hospital.

“Is it okay if I say no this time?” Brie asked. “I just want to be home.” Kendra said she honored her daughter’s decision, explaining that the family wanted to respect Brie’s voice and comfort during her final months.

Despite the heartbreaking circumstances, Brie’s loved ones worked to fill her final days with joy. In August, she received a surprise care package from one of her favorite celebrities, Ariana Grande. The singer sent gifts inspired by Wicked and her character Glinda, including Squishmallows, nail polish, perfume, and a personal video message. In the message, Grande praised Brie as “the most amazing, most inspiring little light beam in this universe,” adding that she was sending her love and virtual hugs.

Brie’s courage, optimism, and openness left a lasting impact on her followers, many of whom credit her story with bringing awareness, faith, and hope to families facing childhood cancer.

Reference:
  1. Neuroblastoma - Symptoms and causes - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/neuroblastoma/symptoms-causes/syc-20351017)

Source-Medindia


