medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Social Media can Help Those Who Self-injure

by Hannah Joy on  July 23, 2018 at 8:41 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Social media could be a powerful tool in helping people overcome non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), reveals a new study.
Social Media can Help Those Who Self-injure
Social Media can Help Those Who Self-injure

The study, published in the journal Digital Health, suggested that those who engage in NSSI, the Internet can provide a less threatening and more anonymous information and support network, especially if individuals are not getting support elsewhere.

"Self-injury, including cutting and burning, is a serious public health concern around the world," said lead author Stephen Lewis, Professor at Canada's University of Guelph.

The research team also found that while it affects people of all ages, self-injury is more prevalent among people from 14 to 24. Within that age range, up to one in five have engaged in self-injury.

"We know that young people who struggle with self-injury often go online to obtain needed social support," said Lewis, adding that the stigma surrounding self-injury contributes to a strong sense of isolation.

For the study, the researchers measured how online comments about self-injury affected the attitudes about recovery in people who have engaged in self-injury.

The team embedded fictional peer comments in a screenshot of an NSSI-themed YouTube video and assessed attitudes about NSSI recovery before and after positive and negative messaging.

While there is growing concern that accessing NSSI content online may hinder recovery, the researcher found that exposure to positive comments improved participants' attitudes about recovery.

They also found that exposure to pessimistic comments about recovery did not increase participants' sense of hopelessness.

"NSSI is a complex concern, but many who self-injure experience very painful, intense and difficult emotions that are perceived as extremely difficult to tolerate and control," Lewis said.

"To this end, we see that the most common reason given for self-injury is to get relief from these adverse experiences, even if for a moment," Lewis noted.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Related Links

Social Media Platforms Could be Promoting Teenage Drinking

Social Media Platforms Could be Promoting Teenage Drinking

Social media usage has been found to be linked to teenage drinking. When substance use, in particular, alcohol, is displayed on social media platforms, it normalizes the behavior for them.

Depressive Adolescents Less Likely to Express Symptoms on Social Media

Depressive Adolescents Less Likely to Express Symptoms on Social Media

Adolescents with a diagnosis of depression may feel less stigmatized describing depressed mood on social media than previously hypothesized, revealed study.

Impact of Social Media on Health-related Behaviors of Teens

Impact of Social Media on Health-related Behaviors of Teens

Evidence on young people's engagement with social media and the influences they reported on their health-related behavior have been reported by recent research.

Activity on Social Media can Help Older Adults Feel Less Isolated and More Empowered

Activity on Social Media can Help Older Adults Feel Less Isolated and More Empowered

Older adults can feel less isolated and more empowered by using social media to keep in tune with latest trends.

Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them

Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them

Read on for the different kinds of relationship problems and top tips and advice to help your relationship flourish and grow.

More News on:

Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Lazy eye or amblyopia occurs when sight in one eye is less than the other in early childhood due to ...

 Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal or windpipe cancer is a rare cancer and its cause is unclear. The most common squamous ...

 Tecovirimat - Drug Information

Tecovirimat - Drug Information

Tecovirimat can be used to treat smallpox disease in adult and pediatric patients who weigh at ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...