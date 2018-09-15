medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Social Media Addiction May Harm Indian Air Force Pilots

by Iswarya on  September 15, 2018 at 3:22 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Addiction to social media negatively impacts the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots, as they are deprived of sufficient sleep for flying duty, said Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshall B.S. Dhanoa.
Social Media Addiction May Harm Indian Air Force Pilots
Social Media Addiction May Harm Indian Air Force Pilots

"Much dependence on social media is taking away the interpersonal and communication skills of our pilots. Earlier, if a pilot had too many drinks, the barman would know. If he did not notice, others would know, and the affected pilot would be laid off flying for the day. We need a system that can tell us if a pilot has been sleep deprived," Dhanoa said at a conference here.

Inaugurating the 57th annual conference of the Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine here, Dhanoa told the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM) to develop a method to ascertain if a pilot was deprived of mandatory sleep.

"Getting hooked to social media like Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for long hours in the night was making pilots sleep late and less than required for flying. The IAM should find a method to de-addict the pilots of social media," reiterated Dhanoa.

As flight briefings are held very early in the day (around 6:00 a.m.) when the ambient temperature is above 40 degree Celsius, the pilots have to sleep early overnight and rest enough to be fresh and alert for flying sorties.

"We need to have more filters and mechanisms developed to deal with the excessive use of social media, leading to anxiety and health issues," added Dhanoa.

"I request doctors to find a quick solution for the problem," he noted.

On the role of IAF in selecting and training astronauts for the manned mission in 2021-22 under the human space programme, the Air Chief said the IAM would be involved in their selection of astronauts and their health.

"Aerospace medicine specialist is the best friend of the aircrew in the field," added the Air Chief.

Addressing the nation on the Independence Day (August 15) from the Red Fort in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed the state-run Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to put Indians in the space orbit around the earth in the next four years.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Excessive Social Media Use Causes Anxiety, Depression in Teenagers

Excessive Social Media Use Causes Anxiety, Depression in Teenagers

Social media like Facebook and Twitter help us connect with people worldwide, and this is no small benefit. But is this taking a toll on your mental health?

Depressive Adolescents Less Likely to Express Symptoms on Social Media

Depressive Adolescents Less Likely to Express Symptoms on Social Media

Adolescents with a diagnosis of depression may feel less stigmatized describing depressed mood on social media than previously hypothesized, revealed study.

Impact of Social Media on Health-related Behaviors of Teens

Impact of Social Media on Health-related Behaviors of Teens

Evidence on young people's engagement with social media and the influences they reported on their health-related behavior have been reported by recent research.

Antisocial Media Will Help You Avoid Chance Meetings With Friends

Antisocial Media Will Help You Avoid Chance Meetings With Friends

Want to avoid your friends? Then simply log on to antisocial media website 'Hell is Other People.

Drug Detox

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Smokers use tobacco or nicotine regularly in spite of being aware of negative health consequences. Nicotine dependence can be treated by using medications which could help quit smoking.

Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them

Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them

Read on for the different kinds of relationship problems and top tips and advice to help your relationship flourish and grow.

More News on:

Drug Detox Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High levels of testosterone in women, also known as hyperandrogenism is an endocrine disorder ...

 Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre syndrome is a subtype of Lynch syndrome or HNPCC. It is a rare autosomal dominant cancer ...

 Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye allergy or allergic conjunctivitis occurs when the eyes come in contact with any substance that ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive