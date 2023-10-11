Social Isolation With No Family & Friends Visits Linked to Mortality Risk

Advertisement

Social connection and mortality in UK Biobank: a prospective cohort analysis - (https://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12916-023-03055-7)

Hamish Foster and colleagues used data from 458,146 adults recruited to the UK Biobank to investigate the association between mortality and five types of social interaction. Participants were recruited between 2006 and 2010 and had a mean age of 56.5 years.The participants completed a questionnaire on recruitment during which they answered questions about five types of social interaction: how often they were able to confide in someone close to them and how often they felt lonely (subjective measures); and how often they were visited by friends and family, how often they participated in a weekly group activity, and whether they lived alone (objective measures). After a median 12.6-year follow-up, 33,135 of the participants had died based on linked death certificates.The authors found that all five types of social interaction were independently associated with mortality from any cause. Overall, increased mortality was more strongly associated with low levels of the objective measures of social interaction compared to low levels of the subjective measures.Furthermore, the benefit of participating in weekly group activities was not observed in participants who never had friends or family visits — participantsThe authors caution that although the overall strength of association is likely to be generalizable, the sample data from UK Biobank is not fully representative of the general UK population and the social interaction measures they assessed were self-reported and relatively simple.The authors suggest that further research could investigate the effects of other types of social interaction on mortality, or explore how much change in a type of interaction is needed to best benefit socially isolated people.Source: Eurekalert