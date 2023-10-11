About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Social Isolation With No Family & Friends Visits Linked to Mortality Risk

by Hemalatha Manikandan on November 10, 2023 at 2:05 PM
A recent study found that there is a 39% higher risk of mortality if people are isolated, or friends and family never visit them. The results may be utilized to help identify patients who are more likely to die as a result of social factors and to create more potent interventions to counteract the greater death risk linked to social isolation.

The study results were published in the journal BMC Medicine (1 Trusted Source
Social connection and mortality in UK Biobank: a prospective cohort analysis

Go to source).

Lack of Family & Friends Visit May Increase Mortality Risk

Although previous research has identified associations between deaths due to any causes and both a 'sense of loneliness' and living alone, the combined impacts of different types of social interaction on mortality have been unclear.

Hamish Foster and colleagues used data from 458,146 adults recruited to the UK Biobank to investigate the association between mortality and five types of social interaction. Participants were recruited between 2006 and 2010 and had a mean age of 56.5 years.
The participants completed a questionnaire on recruitment during which they answered questions about five types of social interaction: how often they were able to confide in someone close to them and how often they felt lonely (subjective measures); and how often they were visited by friends and family, how often they participated in a weekly group activity, and whether they lived alone (objective measures). After a median 12.6-year follow-up, 33,135 of the participants had died based on linked death certificates.

The authors found that all five types of social interaction were independently associated with mortality from any cause. Overall, increased mortality was more strongly associated with low levels of the objective measures of social interaction compared to low levels of the subjective measures.

Furthermore, the benefit of participating in weekly group activities was not observed in participants who never had friends or family visits — participants who never received visits but did join group activities had a comparable associated increased risk of death to those who had no visits and joined no activities (50% and 49% respectively).

The authors caution that although the overall strength of association is likely to be generalizable, the sample data from UK Biobank is not fully representative of the general UK population and the social interaction measures they assessed were self-reported and relatively simple.

The authors suggest that further research could investigate the effects of other types of social interaction on mortality, or explore how much change in a type of interaction is needed to best benefit socially isolated people.

Reference :
  1. Social connection and mortality in UK Biobank: a prospective cohort analysis - (https://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12916-023-03055-7)

Source: Eurekalert
