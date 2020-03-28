by Colleen Fleiss on  March 28, 2020 at 10:03 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Social Distancing on Individuals in Recovery Addressed
People with substance use disorders who are in the recovery process may be more vulnerable to feelings of isolation and loneliness, revealed new study.

Frankie Tack, clinical assistant professor and addiction studies minor coordinator at the West Virginia University College of Education and Human Services says that among the key tools for individuals in recovery, especially those in the early stages of the journey, are forming connections and establishing community. These tools are difficult to employ during a pandemic.

Tack adds that other features of self-quarantine and social distancing, including boredom, decreased accountability and negative emotional states can also create triggers that can lead to the resumption of substance use.


"Negative emotional states are the biggest collective source of triggers for resuming substance use, and people in recovery often confuse emotional states with cravings," Tack said. "We are all experiencing feelings of fear, anxiety, anger and hopelessness, and we worry about individuals in recovery, especially those who are early in the process, who may be experiencing some or all of these emotions as a result of the pandemic. They may feel like they have taken important steps in recovery and are now losing control."

Since many recovery programs include peer support components that are enhanced by personal interactions, individuals in recovery may have decreased accountability and support in the current climate.

"Peer support has accountability built in," Tack said. "Individuals in recovery are typically surrounded by people who know about their recovery and can provide them feedback if they appear to be abandoning their recovery plans. While virtual connections are still possible, it's hard to beat face-to-face interaction."

Despite these challenges, Tack sees great resilience in the recovery community. "Virtual support of all types is springing up and people are being very creative in meeting their recovery management needs," Tack said.

Most importantly, Tack urges individuals who want to start their recovery journeys not to allow the pandemic to prevent them from seeking help.

"Don't let this virus keep you from seeking recovery," Tack said. "If now is your moment, seize it and don't wait."

Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.
READ MORE
Quiz on Addiction
Addiction is a condition that involves a compulsive engagement in a particular stimulus that gives pleasure, despite being aware of its possible adverse effects. The stimulus that the person is addictive generally activates the brain's reward ...
READ MORE
Beat COVID-19 Anxieties: Healthy 6 Tips to Avoid Stress Eating While Social Distancing
Just get rid of COVID-19 anxieties and fear: Too much stress during social distancing can make you over-eat. So, make sure to stop over-eating and start eating mindfully to stay healthy and safe during this coronavirus outbreak.
READ MORE
Social Distancing Might be Difficult to Sustain in India
Social distancing and lockdown has helped few countries to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). However, in India, it might be difficult to sustain in some of the most densely populated areas.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital