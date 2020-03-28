Social Distancing on Individuals in Recovery Addressed

People with substance use disorders who are in the recovery process may be more vulnerable to feelings of isolation and loneliness, revealed new study.



Frankie Tack, clinical assistant professor and addiction studies minor coordinator at the West Virginia University College of Education and Human Services says that among the key tools for individuals in recovery, especially those in the early stages of the journey, are forming connections and establishing community. These tools are difficult to employ during a pandemic.

‘The isolating environment created by social distancing can create triggers for individuals who remember days at home alone when they used drugs.’





Since many recovery programs include peer support components that are enhanced by personal interactions, individuals in recovery may have decreased accountability and support in the current climate.



"Peer support has accountability built in," Tack said. "Individuals in recovery are typically surrounded by people who know about their recovery and can provide them feedback if they appear to be abandoning their recovery plans. While virtual connections are still possible, it's hard to beat face-to-face interaction."



Despite these challenges, Tack sees great resilience in the recovery community. "Virtual support of all types is springing up and people are being very creative in meeting their recovery management needs," Tack said.



Most importantly, Tack urges individuals who want to start their recovery journeys not to allow the pandemic to prevent them from seeking help.



"Don't let this virus keep you from seeking recovery," Tack said. "If now is your moment, seize it and don't wait."



"Negative emotional states are the biggest collective source of triggers for resuming substance use, and people in recovery often confuse emotional states with cravings," Tack said. "We are all experiencing feelings of fear, anxiety, anger and hopelessness, and we worry about individuals in recovery, especially those who are early in the process, who may be experiencing some or all of these emotions as a result of the pandemic. They may feel like they have taken important steps in recovery and are now losing control."

Tack adds that other features of self-quarantine and social distancing, including boredom, decreased accountability and negative emotional states can also create triggers that can lead to the resumption of substance use.