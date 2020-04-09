Social Distancing is Our Vaccine Till COVID Cure Arrives: Health Ministry

People should adopt COVID appropriate behavior as Unlock 4.0 is now afoot and more people are out on the streets, reports Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



During a press briefing here on Thursday, the ministry observed that people are sidelining the use of masks and following of social distancing protocols. It urged people to follow the mandatory practice of adopting COVID appropriate behavior in view of the upcoming festival season and the ongoing examinations being conducted across the country.



"In a few days, we will be into the festival season, and currently, various examinations in colleges and universities are being held countrywide. In such times, COVID appropriate behavior should be followed at the community and social levels," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary at the Union Health Ministry.



‘Until a vaccine for COVID-19 arrives, social distancing is the only vaccine. ’

Read More..





On the infection front, India recorded the highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases on Thursday. With 83,883 fresh infections in 24 hours, India's tally mounted to 3,853,406, while the death toll climbed to 67,376 with 1,043 more fatalities.



Source: IANS "Use alcohol-based sanitizers, wear reusable face covers or masks at all times in public places, wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth and cover them with tissue/handkerchief while sneezing or coughing. This way, we can prevent the spread of the infection and safeguard ourselves from its contraction," Bhushan said.On the infection front, India recorded the highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases on Thursday. With 83,883 fresh infections in 24 hours, India's tally mounted to 3,853,406, while the death toll climbed to 67,376 with 1,043 more fatalities.Source: IANS "In a few days, we will be into the festival season, and currently, various examinations in colleges and universities are being held countrywide. In such times, COVID appropriate behavior should be followed at the community and social levels," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary at the Union Health Ministry.

Recommended Reading Latest Study Shows How Indians are Practicing Social Distancing to Fight the Coronavirus India is under strict lockdown and over 50,000 coronavirus cases are in the country. The entire nation has been cautiously quarantining themselves to stop the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing remains the most effective tool against the ... READ MORE COVID-19: Eat Wise and Healthy While Social Distancing Working from home during the COVID-19 outbreak makes you eat more. Everyone likes to stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, what we eat and how much we eat matters. Here a few ways to eat healthy and wisely during social distancing. READ MORE Simple Tips to Manage Your Mental Wellbeing while Social Distancing during COVID-19 Pandemic Looking after your mental wellbeing is necessary while social distancing during COVID-19 pandemic. Here are a few tips to boost your mental health and wellbeing during the coronavirus outbreak. READ MORE Social Distancing on Individuals in Recovery Addressed A new study has revealed that people with substance use disorders who are in the recovery process may be more vulnerable to feelings of isolation and loneliness. READ MORE Health Insurance - India Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores. READ MORE Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines. READ MORE Vaccination for Children Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids. READ MORE