Social Darwinists Exhibit Dysfunctional Personality

Social Darwinism shows a link with certain dysfunctional psychological characteristics, such as exploitative attitudes towards others, hostility, and low self-esteem as per a study at the Polish Academy of Sciences and University of Social Sciences and Humanities in Warsaw, Poland, published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.
The concept of social Darwinism describes viewing the social world as a sort of competitive jungle requiring ruthless competition for limited resources, in which only the "strongest" survive.
The concept also involves a negative view of human nature, that considers that people are inherently selfish and that cynical manipulation is an acceptable route to get ahead. The study team conducted a four-part survey study to better understand the personal characteristics underlying social Darwinism.
‘Social Darwinists are associated with dysfunctional personal characteristics that depict a state of mental split – strong worship towards strength and power; at the same time, having a fragile self-image. These beliefs conflict with the principles of liberal democracy. ’
Social Darwinism and Personality It was found that social Darwinists were more likely to display admiration for power, a desire to dominate, a desire to pursue their goals at all costs, and hostility - strong worship towards strength and power.
At the same time, these groups of people also had higher vulnerability to low self-esteem, low self-sufficiency, (that is, having a fragile self-image), and a fearful attachment style in their close relationships.
The study thereby depicts that that social Darwinists hold a "mental split," and their beliefs conflict with the principles of liberal democracy, that is not conducive to foster a cooperative, egalitarian society.
Other dispositional characteristics and pessimistic views of the social world that underlie social Darwinism are still under further research.
Source: Medindia
