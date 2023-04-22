Social Challenges May Increase Type 2 Diabetes Risk in Children

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has awarded a $4.1 million grant to the Children's Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM) and Albert Einstein College of Medicine to identify the biological and social factors behind type 2 diabetes (T2D) risk in children and adolescents.



T2D inhibits the body's ability to regulate sugar in the blood. Over time, high blood sugar levels can damage organs throughout the body, leading to serious health problems such as heart disease, vision loss, and kidney disease.