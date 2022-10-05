Social Background may Impact Incidence of Dementias

Differences in the incidence of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRDs) based on one's sex, race, and ethnicity in the US have been identified by a study published in the journal JAMA Neurology.





Modifiable Risk Factors of Dementia

Obesity, physical inactivity, and low education were identified as those among the modifiable risk factors of ADRDs in midlife. At least 1 in 3 cases of Alzheimer's disease and related dementia (ADRDs) in the US are estimated to be linked with modifiable risk factors.