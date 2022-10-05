About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Social Background may Impact Incidence of Dementias

by Karishma Abhishek on May 10, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Differences in the incidence of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRDs) based on one's sex, race, and ethnicity in the US have been identified by a study published in the journal JAMA Neurology.

Modifiable Risk Factors of Dementia

Obesity, physical inactivity, and low education were identified as those among the modifiable risk factors of ADRDs in midlife. At least 1 in 3 cases of Alzheimer's disease and related dementia (ADRDs) in the US are estimated to be linked with modifiable risk factors.

 Cognitively normal adults exhibiting atrophy of their temporal lobe or damage to blood vessels in the brain are more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease.
The study team assessed the changes in risk factor prevalence over the past decade with that differences by sex or race and ethnicity.

It was found that the modifiable risk factors were higher among men and among American Indian & Alaska Native individuals, Black individuals, and Hispanic individuals (any race) when compared to Asian i and White individuals.

These data suggest that the modifiable risk factors of ADRDs have changed over the past decade and depend on one's sex and race and ethnicity thereby revising the current risk factor profiles.

Source: Medindia
 Eating a a type of Mediterranean-ketogenic diet can affect the gut bacteria, thereby reducing the risk of developing memory-stealing diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD).
