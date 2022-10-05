Social Background may Impact Incidence of Dementias

Differences in the incidence of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRDs) based on one's sex, race, and ethnicity in the US have been identified by a study published in the journal JAMA Neurology.
Modifiable Risk Factors of DementiaObesity, physical inactivity, and low education were identified as those among the modifiable risk factors of ADRDs in midlife. At least 1 in 3 cases of Alzheimer's disease and related dementia (ADRDs) in the US are estimated to be linked with modifiable risk factors.
The study team assessed the changes in risk factor prevalence over the past decade with that differences by sex or race and ethnicity.
These data suggest that the modifiable risk factors of ADRDs have changed over the past decade and depend on one's sex and race and ethnicity thereby revising the current risk factor profiles.
Source: Medindia