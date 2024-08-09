About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Social and Structural Factors Fuel Obesity Gaps

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 9 2024 1:24 AM

Social and Structural Factors Fuel Obesity Gaps
The U.S. is grappling with a severe obesity epidemic that has worsened over the past two decades. While affecting people of all backgrounds, the crisis disproportionately impacts specific groups. Non-Hispanic Black, Hispanic, and American Indian or Alaska Native adults have higher obesity rates compared to their White and Asian counterparts. Additionally, income plays a significant role, with lower-income individuals facing a greater risk (1 Trusted Source
Social and Structural Determinants of Health and Social Injustices Contributing to Obesity Disparities

Go to source).
A George Mason University College of Public Health team of interprofessional researchers analyzed the last five years of literature to determine how social and structural determinants of health and social injustice impact the risk of obesity, its treatment and treatment outcomes, and explored the implications for prevention and future treatment interventions.

Social Factors at the Core of Obesity Disparities

“We found that social determinants of health, such as where someone lives, and social inequities are primary drivers of obesity disparities,” said Michelle S. Williams, associate professor of community and global health. “Many of these determinants can be modified through interventions to reduce obesity.”

“Population-based, equity-focused interventions that address the underlying causes of obesity disparities are needed to reduce these disparities and improve the health outcomes of minoritized and marginalized groups,” said Lawrence Cheskin, professor of nutrition and food studies.

“The good news is that there are successful examples of public health interventions that communities can support to reduce obesity.”

Successful examples include community-based interventions that focus on improving neighborhood conditions, discouraging the consumption of unhealthy foods and beverages, expanding access to obesity treatment, building safe green and play spaces, and ensuring equitable access to fruits and vegetables.

“Even with these known successful interventions, more work needs to be done to expand and broaden programs, activities, and initiatives at the local, state, and national level in the many communities that continue to be negatively impacted by social and structural determinants of health and social injustices,” said Williams.

“Public health workers can’t achieve these changes alone; policy makers must include strategies and money for these strategies in their policies at all government levels.”

The researchers conducted a review of literature published within the last five years focused on the social and structural determinants of obesity among minoritized and marginalized adults in the United States.

Reference:
  1. Social and Structural Determinants of Health and Social Injustices Contributing to Obesity Disparities - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13679-024-00578-9)

Source-Eurekalert


