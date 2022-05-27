Soaring Rates of Cancer Mortality in the U.S. — Need for Policy Changes

‘Despite the U.S. spending twice as much on cancer care as the average high-income country (highest spending rate), the cancer mortality rates of the country are only slightly better than average. ’

Cancer Care Costs: Is higher Better ?

Source: Medindia

Advertisement

Mortality rates due to cancer do not seem to reduce despite the high cost of cancer care ($200 billion per year — roughly $600 per person) in the U.S. as per a study at Yale University and Vassar College published in"There is a common perception that the U.S. offers the most advanced cancer care in the world. Our system is touted for developing new treatments and getting them to patients more quickly than other countries. We were curious whether the substantial U.S. investment on cancer care is indeed associated with better cancer outcomes," says lead author Ryan Chow, Yale University. However, the study revealsas said by Chow, "in other words, countries that spend more on cancer care do not necessarily have better cancer outcomes."Contrarily,— Australia, Finland, Iceland, Japan, Korea, and Switzerland that had"The pattern of spending more and getting less is well-documented in the U.S. healthcare system; now we see it in cancer care, too. Other countries and systems have much to teach the U.S. if we could be open to change," says co-author Elizabeth Bradley, Vassar College. The study thereby invites more research to identify specific