About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Soaring Rates of Cancer Mortality in the U.S. — Need for Policy Changes

by Karishma Abhishek on May 27, 2022 at 11:58 PM
Font : A-A+

Soaring Rates of Cancer Mortality in the U.S. — Need for Policy Changes

Prostate Cancer may Precipitate the Risk of Developing Serious Blood Clots

Prostate Cancer may Precipitate the Risk of Developing Serious Blood Clots


Men with prostate cancer are found to have a 50% higher risk of developing serious and potentially fatal blood clots during the five years.
Advertisement

Mortality rates due to cancer do not seem to reduce despite the high cost of cancer care ($200 billion per year — roughly $600 per person) in the U.S. as per a study at Yale University and Vassar College published in JAMA Health Forum. "There is a common perception that the U.S. offers the most advanced cancer care in the world. Our system is touted for developing new treatments and getting them to patients more quickly than other countries. We were curious whether the substantial U.S. investment on cancer care is indeed associated with better cancer outcomes," says lead author Ryan Chow, Yale University. However, the study reveals no relationship between national cancer care spending to population-level cancer mortality rates, as said by Chow, "in other words, countries that spend more on cancer care do not necessarily have better cancer outcomes."

Cancer Care Costs: Is higher Better ?

Contrarily, lower cancer mortality rates were rather observed in other six countries — Australia, Finland, Iceland, Japan, Korea, and Switzerland that had spent lower than the United States. "The pattern of spending more and getting less is well-documented in the U.S. healthcare system; now we see it in cancer care, too. Other countries and systems have much to teach the U.S. if we could be open to change," says co-author Elizabeth Bradley, Vassar College. The study thereby invites more research to identify specific policy interventions that could meaningfully reform the United States cancer care system.

Source: Medindia
Artificial Intelligence to Predict Cancer Risk of Lung Nodules

Artificial Intelligence to Predict Cancer Risk of Lung Nodules


A newly developed artificial intelligence (AI) tool predicts the cancer risk in lung nodules seen on CT. Chest CT is such a sensitive test.
Advertisement

New Marker for Breast Cancer Aids in Personalized Treatment

New Marker for Breast Cancer Aids in Personalized Treatment


Crown-like structures that surround the breast tumors in overweight and obese patients are found to hinder cancer's response to therapy.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Seasonal Allergy Medications
Seasonal Allergy Medications
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
View all
Recommended Reading
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Health Benefits of Dandelion PlantHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer TreatmentImmune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment
Non-Communicable DiseasesNon-Communicable Diseases
Tattoos A Body ArtTattoos A Body Art
Third Party Administrator for Claims and Cashless Health InsuranceThird Party Administrator for Claims and Cashless Health Insurance
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Third Party Administrator for Claims and Cashless Health Insurance Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment Non-Communicable Diseases 

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Vent Forte (Theophylline) Post-Nasal Drip Daily Calorie Requirements Selfie Addiction Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Noscaphene (Noscapine) Blood - Sugar Chart Sanatogen

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close