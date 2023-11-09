About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Snoring Treatment Helps Reduce Death Rates Due to Heart Disease

by Hemalatha Manikandan on September 11, 2023 at 3:19 PM
Snoring Treatment Helps Reduce Death Rates Due to Heart Disease

By using a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine at night, people with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) can lower their chance of death from cardiovascular disease. Additionally, CPAP may also be more effective than weight-loss medications in preventing plaque buildup in the arteries surrounding the heart.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Quiz On Snoring

Quiz On Snoring


People used to think snoring in children wasn't a problem, it was just cute. But it's not cute. It can be indicative of a serious disorder.
Advertisement


Both these findings were presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Milan, Italy(1 Trusted Source
Sleep Apnea, the Risk of Developing Heart Failure, and Potential Benefits of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Therapy

Go to source).

CPAP: Benefits Beyond Snoring Treatment

People with OSA often snore loudly, their breathing starts and stops during the night, and they may wake up several times. This can lower the amount of oxygen in the blood and cause tiredness. It can also increase the risk of high blood pressure, stroke, heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

CPAP machines are offered to people with OSA to help them sleep better. They work by blowing air through a face mask throughout the night to prevent the user's airways from closing. However, research on the effects of CPAP on cardiovascular disease has produced mixed results.
CPAP Therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea can Fight Depression

CPAP Therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea can Fight Depression


Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) can also improve depression symptoms in patients suffering from heart diseases, reveals a new study.
Advertisement

The heart disease study was presented by Dr Jordi de Batlle from Institut de Recerca Biomèdica de Lleida (IRBLleida), Lleida, Spain. He and his colleagues tracked down all 3,638 OSA patients living in Catalonia who had chosen to stop using CPAP in 2011. They compared these to a similar group of 3,638 OSA patients who continued to use CPAP until at least 2015 or until death.

When they compared the two groups, they found that those who continued to use CPAP had a 40% lower risk of dying by any cause, a 36% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, and an 18% lower risk of being hospitalized with cardiovascular disease.

CPAP - A Viable Alternative for Weight Loss Drug?

The pilot study was presented by Dr. Cliona O'Donnell, a specialist registrar in respiratory medicine at St. Vincent's University Hospital and University College Dublin, Ireland. She and her colleagues conducted a study with 30 patients suffering from OSA who underwent a computerized tomography (CT) coronary angiogram to assess any signs of narrowing in the blood vessels that supply the heart.

The patients were then randomly assigned to 24 weeks of treatment either using a CPAP machine at night, or injections with weight loss drug liraglutide, or both together.

Patients who showed signs of coronary artery disease in their first scan underwent a repeat scan at the end of the 24 weeks of treatment. Researchers used an artificial intelligence program to analyze the patients' scans.

The patients who were treated with CPAP and those treated with CPAP and weight loss injections experienced reductions in the plaque build-up in their arteries and a reduction of inflammation in their aorta (the main artery that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body). Patients who were treated with weight loss injections only did not experience these effects.

"Although this is a pilot study, meaning we cannot draw firm conclusions, we found improvements in some early signs of cardiovascular disease with CPAP treatment. This should now be further evaluated in larger studies."

People with obstructive sleep apnea are at a higher risk of cardiovascular problems, but there are conflicting data on the effects of CPAP on reducing this risk. However, research using real-world data is showing that CPAP adherence is one of the key predictors for reducing cardiovascular risk and for better outcomes in general.

Here we have two studies: one large study showing that CPAP could help lower the risk of developing or dying from cardiovascular disease in people suffering from OSA and another small study suggesting that CPAP could be more beneficial than weight-loss therapy for people suffering from OSA.

OSA is an extremely common disease, with consequences for people's daytime functioning and the health of their hearts, blood vessels, and metabolism. One of the treatment options is CPAP, and the more the patients use CPAP every night, the greater the reduction in cardiovascular illness and death. Therefore, there is a need for individualized treatment plans, patient engagement, educational activities, and close treatment follow-up in order to increase adherence to long-term treatment and improve outcomes for patients.

Reference :
  1. Sleep Apnea, the Risk of Developing Heart Failure, and Potential Benefits of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Therapy - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6064879/)

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

CPAP Reduces Blood Pressure Better in Patients With Obstructive Sleep Apnea

CPAP Reduces Blood Pressure Better in Patients With Obstructive Sleep Apnea


A new study has found that continuous positive airway pressure, which is prescribed for obstructive sleep apnea has resulted in lower blood pressure compared to other treatment measures
Advertisement

CPAP Therapy for Snoring can Mitigate Heartburn and Respiratory Symptoms

CPAP Therapy for Snoring can Mitigate Heartburn and Respiratory Symptoms


CPAP-Continuous positive airway pressure used to treat loud snoring, can also diminish heartburn and respiratory complaints.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.
Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat. ...
Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It ...
Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause ...
Insomnia

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other ...
Sleep Disturbances In Women

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, ...
Snoring

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations ...

Latest Heart Disease News

High Emulsifier E Numbers Intake Linked to Cardiovascular Risk

High Emulsifier E Numbers Intake Linked to Cardiovascular Risk

Consuming significant quantities of trisodium phosphate (E339) was likewise linked to a higher risk of developing coronary heart disease.
Skipping Salt in Meals Cuts Heart Attack, Stroke Risk by 20

Skipping Salt in Meals Cuts Heart Attack, Stroke Risk by 20

Foods high in salt elevate the likelihood of stroke, heart failure, and various other cardiovascular complications.
Low Oxygen-Exposed Red Blood Cells Shield Against Heart Attacks

Low Oxygen-Exposed Red Blood Cells Shield Against Heart Attacks

Red blood cells offer a safeguard against heart injury when oxygen levels are low, and this protection can be improved through straightforward dietary guidance.
Parental Incarceration Boosts Cardiovascular Risk

Parental Incarceration Boosts Cardiovascular Risk

The researchers did not discover any link between parental incarceration and other indicators of cardiovascular risk such as diabetes, and hyperlipidemia
Can Traditional Chinese Medicine Qiliqiangxin Benefit Heart Failure Patients?

Can Traditional Chinese Medicine Qiliqiangxin Benefit Heart Failure Patients?

Qiliqiangxin, a traditional Chinese medication, lowers cardiovascular death and hospitalization in heart failure patients.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

Snoring Treatment Helps Reduce Death Rates Due to Heart Disease Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests