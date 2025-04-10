Sniffing Out COVID: Your Nose’s Secret Defense Team!

Nasal microbiome impacts COVID-19 vulnerability through protein expression.
Your nose operates as your body's initial defense mechanism, say researchers. A recent discovery confirms that the microscopic organisms found in the nose can potentially determine the individual’s level of COVID-19 vulnerability.
‘Did You Know?
Higher nasal ACE2 and TMPRSS2 levels triple COVID-19 infection risk. #microbiomehealth #covid #nasalbacteria #medindia’
Higher nasal ACE2 and TMPRSS2 levels triple COVID-19 infection risk. #microbiomehealth #covid #nasalbacteria #medindia’
Advertisements
Science Behind the SneezeScientists at George Washington University have found that specific nasal bacteria affect the amounts of ACE2 and TMPRSS2 proteins produced in nasal cavities. The COVID-19 virus gains entry into cells by using these proteins as open passages through the cell membrane(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Certain nasal bacteria could affect COVID-19 vulnerability
Go to source).
Advertisements
More Bacteria, More Risk?People with particular bacterial profiles within their noses exhibit higher concentrations of gateway proteins, according to research. The presence of gateway proteins in your body makes it easier for viruses to attach, which leads to potential infections. Nasal bacteria variations among individuals make some people more likely to contract COVID-19 because of biological factors.
Advertisements
Your Nose Knows!This research study shows that our immune defense system might have a hidden factor, which includes our nasal microbiome and our internal ecosystem. Future research strategies may include nasal probiotics together with microbiome-based approaches to minimize the chances of respiratory infections.
One must focus on inner mechanisms besides external barriers for protection. Research may establish nasal microbiome modification as an innovative way to prevent future respiratory infections.
Reference:
- Certain nasal bacteria could affect COVID-19 vulnerability - (https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250409/Certain-nasal-bacteria-could-affect-COVID-19-vulnerability.aspx)
Source-George Washington University