Sniffing Out COVID: Your Nose’s Secret Defense Team!

Nasal microbiome impacts COVID-19 vulnerability through protein expression.​

Your nose operates as your body's initial defense mechanism, say researchers. A recent discovery confirms that the microscopic organisms found in the nose can potentially determine the individual’s level of COVID-19 vulnerability.Scientists at George Washington University have found that specific nasal bacteria affect the amounts of ACE2 and TMPRSS2 proteins produced in nasal cavities. The COVID-19as open passages through the cell membrane().People with particular bacterial profiles within their noses exhibit higher concentrations of gateway proteins, according to research. The presence of gateway proteins in your body makes it easier for viruses to attach, which leads to potential infections. Nasal bacteria variations among individuals make some people more likely to contract COVID-19 because of biological factors.This research study shows that our immune defense system might have a hidden factor, which includes our nasal microbiome and our internal ecosystem. Future research strategies may include nasal probiotics together withto minimize the chances of respiratory infections.One must focus on inner mechanisms besides external barriers for protection. Research may establish nasal microbiome modification as an innovative way to prevent future respiratory infections.Source-George Washington University