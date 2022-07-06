Sniffer Dogs Were to be Effective in Identification of COVID-19 Patients

A team of researchers from several institutions in France and the United Arab Emirates have found that dogs can be as effective in mass screening for COVID-19 as they are in general. In their study, the team describes how they tested several dogs that sucked human sweat samples for COVID-19 and how well they did.
Previous studies have shown that dogs can be diagnosed with malaria, prostate cancer, diabetes, Parkinson's disease and breast cancer. Research has suggested that dogs can do the detection with COVID-19 patients. To find out if that is true, the researchers tested the sniffing ability of several dogs facing multiple sweat samples and the results of this research were published in PLOS ONE.
COVID-19 Detection Using DogsTo test the ability to detect COVID-19, several dogs were trained to sniff out human sweat samples and sit up if the virus was detected. Dogs trained to sniff explosives were trained in similar ways. Once they were examined, the dogs were taken to the Alfort School of Veterinary Medicine, where cones were set up with sweat samples.
All dogs sniffed sweat samples collected from 355 human volunteers. The researchers found that they were 97% accurate in identifying those who had already tested positive by the PCR test. They were 100% accurate in diagnosing COVID-19 in those who did not experience any symptoms. In other tests, dogs were found to be more accurate in identifying people with COVID-19 disease than commonly used antigen tests at home.
Compared with 97% accurate antigen tests, the efficiency of the cores was slightly lower in detecting 90% of adverse events and detecting negative COVID-19 virus infections.
Nasopharyngeal swabs may be an alternative to RT-PCR when non-invasive detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection by canine alfalfa requires rapid results based on symptoms such as antigenic testing in the context of mass screening. The researchers wrote in the paper.
Researchers note that sweat samples were collected from the armpits, back of the neck, and used masks, proving that samples could be collected from multiple body sites. They also point out that it is not yet known how dogs can sense the smell of infections in people. They point out that dogs are much faster at detecting COVID-19 than any man-made test, which provides immediate results. The only drawback the team found was the lack of trained dogs.
Source: Medindia