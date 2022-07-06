Sniffer Dogs Were to be Effective in Identification of COVID-19 Patients

A team of researchers from several institutions in France and the United Arab Emirates have found that dogs can be as effective in mass screening for COVID-19 as they are in general. In their study, the team describes how they tested several dogs that sucked human sweat samples for COVID-19 and how well they did.



Previous studies have shown that dogs can be diagnosed with malaria, prostate cancer, diabetes, Parkinson's disease and breast cancer. Research has suggested that dogs can do the detection with COVID-19 patients. To find out if that is true, the researchers tested the sniffing ability of several dogs facing multiple sweat samples and the results of this research were published in PLOS ONE.

COVID-19 Detection Using Dogs

To test the ability to detect COVID-19, several dogs were trained to sniff out human sweat samples and sit up if the virus was detected. Dogs trained to sniff explosives were trained in similar ways. Once they were examined, the dogs were taken to the Alfort School of Veterinary Medicine, where cones were set up with sweat samples.