medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

Snail Fever Not Just a Problem For Adults, Even Kids Can Get Infected Early

by Rishika Gupta on  April 19, 2018 at 12:08 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Kids as young as one can get infected with schistosomiasis diseases also known as a Snail Fever. Regular testing of pre-school children for snail fever can be done to detect and treat the disease early. The findings of this study are published in the journal of BMJ Global Health.
Snail Fever Not Just a Problem For Adults, Even Kids Can Get Infected Early
Snail Fever Not Just a Problem For Adults, Even Kids Can Get Infected Early

Regular testing and treatment of pre-school children for snail fever - known as schistosomiasis or bilharzia - would reduce the spread of the disease, while promoting childhood health and development, experts have found.

The parasite, which is carried by freshwater snails, mainly infects people in sub-Saharan Africa. Once diagnosed, treatment with a cheap, readily available drug is usually effective.

Common symptoms include abdominal pain or blood in the urine. In children, it can cause stunted growth and learning difficulties. Infection acquired in childhood can cause bladder cancer and liver damage, or impact on reproductive health, in adults.

Until now, pre-school children have not been routinely tested for nor treated for the condition, as the health impact of childhood infection has not been well understood.

In the first long-term study of the disease in this age group, researchers at the University of Edinburgh and collaborators in Zimbabwe monitored 1500 children aged from six months to five years old over the course of a year.

Their research showed that children could contract an infection within their first year of life, and develop symptoms within three months. The study also highlighted for the first time that infected children are at risk of malnutrition and stunted growth. Treatment of the infection with the drug Praziquantel was shown to reverse symptoms.

The study, funded by Wellcome and Thrasher Research Fund, was published in the BMJ Global Health.

Professor Francisca Mutapi of the University of Edinburgh's School of Biological Sciences, who led the study, said: "We now know there is no such thing as snail fever without symptoms, and young children can get infected by snail fever very early in their lives."

Derick Osakunor, of the University of Edinburgh's School of Biological Sciences, who took part in the project, said: "Our findings show that young children can develop clinical disease quickly, but existing diagnosis methods and treatments are effective in under-fives, which is welcome news for managing cases of infection in young children."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Helmintex Assay: Sensitive Detection Method for Low Intensity Schistosomiasis

Helmintex Assay: Sensitive Detection Method for Low Intensity Schistosomiasis

Helmintex assay is a better and more sensitive way to detect low intensity schistosomiasis infections.

Newly Identified Protein Shows Promise as a Biocontrol Weapon Against Schistosomiasis

Newly Identified Protein Shows Promise as a Biocontrol Weapon Against Schistosomiasis

Schistosomiasis is transmitted via flatworms shed by the freshwater snails that serve as the parasite's non-human host.

When Drugs Fail to Treat, Prawns Play Savior to People Suffering from Schistosomiasis

When Drugs Fail to Treat, Prawns Play Savior to People Suffering from Schistosomiasis

Spread of schistosomiasis, a deadly parasitic disease that can cause anemia, infertility, and other illnesses, can be prevented by freshwater prawns.

Oldest Ever Schistosomiasis Egg Found may be First Proof of Early Human Technology Exacerbating Disease Burden

Oldest Ever Schistosomiasis Egg Found may be First Proof of Early Human Technology Exacerbating Disease Burden

In a 6200-year-old grave at a prehistoric town by the Euphrates river in Syria, the discovery of a schistosomiasis parasite egg may be the first evidence that agricultural irrigation systems in the Middle East contributed to disease burden.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions

Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions

High fever in kids can cause convulsions and are called febrile fits that do not include the seizures that occur as a result of brain infection.

Fever

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

Q Fever

Q Fever

Q Fever takes its origin from word “query” and is caused by bacteria Coxiella burnetii that infects some animals and is passed on to humans due to inhalation of infected air particles.

Sick Building Syndrome

Sick Building Syndrome

Sick Building Syndrome is a condition that presents with a set of symptoms (like fatigue, nausea, headache, irritation in the eyes/nose/throat) which are not related to any identifiable cause.

More News on:

Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions Height and Weight-Kids Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Q Fever Fever Sick Building Syndrome Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Therapeutic drug monitoring is measuring drug concentrations at specific intervals in a patient's ...

 Sweet's Syndrome

Sweet's Syndrome

Sweet's syndrome or acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis is a skin disorder with no specific ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...