About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Smoking Raises the Risk of Midlife Memory Loss, Confusion

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on December 23, 2022 at 11:46 PM
Font : A-A+

Smoking Raises the Risk of Midlife Memory Loss, Confusion

Middle-aged smokers are far more likely to report having memory loss and confusion than non-smokers, and the likelihood of cognitive decline is lower for those who have quit, even recently, a new study published in Journal of Alzheimer's Disease has found.

The research from the Ohio State University is the first to examine the relationship between smoking and cognitive decline using a one-question self-assessment asking people if they've experienced worsening or more frequent memory loss and/or confusion.

Listen to this News

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer


Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.
Advertisement


The findings build on previous research that established relationships between smoking and Alzheimer's Disease and other forms of dementia and could point to an opportunity to identify signs of trouble earlier in life.

There is also one more piece of evidence that quitting smoking is good not just for respiratory and cardiovascular reasons - but to preserve neurological health.
Eat Well to Fight Memory Loss

Eat Well to Fight Memory Loss


Do you want to get rid of memory loss? Then, start eating healthy. Munching on some brain foods such as crunchy cereals, protein-rich foods, fruits, and vegetables can keep your mind sharper.
Advertisement

The association they saw was most significant in the 45-59 age group, suggesting that quitting at that stage of life may have a benefit for cognitive health. A similar difference wasn't found in the oldest group in the study, which could mean that quitting earlier affords people greater benefits.

Watch out for the Smoking Habit for Early Signs of Dementia

Data for the study came from the national 2019 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System Survey and allowed the research team to compare subjective cognitive decline (SCD) measures for current smokers, recent former smokers, and those who had quit years earlier. The analysis included 136,018 people 45 and older, and about 11% reported SCD.

The prevalence of SCD among smokers in the study was almost 1.9 times that of nonsmokers. The prevalence among those who had quit less than 10 years ago was 1.5 times that of nonsmokers. Those who quit more than a decade before the survey had an SCD prevalence just slightly above the non-smoking group.

These findings could imply that the time since smoking cessation does matter, and may be linked to cognitive outcomes. The simplicity of SCD, a relatively new measure, could lend itself to wider applications.

Many people don't have access to more in-depth screenings, or specialists - making the potential applications for measuring SCD even greater.

Be aware that these self-reported experiences don't amount to a diagnosis, nor do they confirm independently that a person is experiencing a decline out of the normal aging process. But, he said, they could be a low-cost, simple tool to consider employing more broadly.



Source: Eurekalert
Unmasking Dementia Signs 9 Years Before Diagnosis

Unmasking Dementia Signs 9 Years Before Diagnosis


Do dementia signs show up before diagnosis? It is possible to see signs of dementia as early as nine years before a person receives a diagnosis.
Advertisement
Being Lonely and Unhappy can Speed Up Aging

Being Lonely and Unhappy can Speed Up Aging


Negative feelings like loneliness and unhappiness can trigger premature aging. Building positive feelings (happiness, hope and safety) could be the best anti-aging therapy.
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural ...

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable ...

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic bronchitis, ...

Health Hazards of Smoking

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Leriche Syndrome

Leriche Syndrome

A patient with Leriche syndrome suffers from claudication symptoms, impotence and decreased pulses in the ...

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

open close
CONSULT ONLINE WITH A DOCTOR

×

Smoking Raises the Risk of Midlife Memory Loss, Confusion Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests