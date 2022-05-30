About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Smoking Plays Crucial Role in Vision Loss

by Colleen Fleiss on May 30, 2022 at 11:46 PM
Font : A-A+

Smoking Plays Crucial Role in Vision Loss

In addition to causing cancer, heart disease, and lung diseases, smoking tobacco can also lead to vision loss, say experts.

World No Tobacco Day is observed every year on May 31 to spread awareness of several health conditions related to consuming tobacco.

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking


Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.
Advertisement


Nearly 267 million adults in India are users of tobacco, according to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey India.

Several research studies suggest smoking can lead to deterioration of the macula (responsible for central vision). Research also shows that smokers are at five to six times higher risk of developing age-related macular degeneration (AMD) than non-smokers. AMD is an eye disease that can blur an individual's central vision.
Quiz on Smoking

Quiz on Smoking


Approximately half the smokers die due to smoking -related diseases. But it is not just the smokers who are at the receiving end. The passive smokers too, often pay a heavy price. If you still have not 'kicked the butt', learn more horrifying facts about smoking by participating in the following quiz.
Advertisement

"Smoking can lead to a burning sensation which stings the eyes and causes irritation. Three eye conditions that are most at risk to develop and become worse because of smoking are AMD, cataract, and glaucoma," Dr. Ajay Dudani, CEO Vitreoretinal Surgeon, Mumbai retina centre, told IANS.

In AMD patients, smoking further leads to oxidative damage to the retina with depletion of lutein from the macula (part of retina), Dudani said, adding "smoking can lead to development of AMD 10 years early."

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), tobacco use is one of the major causes of death and disease in India and accounts for nearly 1.35 million deaths every year. India is also the second largest consumer and producer of tobacco. A variety of tobacco products are available at very low prices in the country.

The most prevalent form of tobacco use in India is smokeless tobacco and commonly used products are khaini, gutkha, betel quid with tobacco and zarda. Smoking forms of tobacco used are bidi, cigarette and hookah.

How Smoking Can Contribute to Vision Loss

"Smoking is as bad for your eyesight as it is for the rest of your body. In many cases it can also lead to severe vision loss if not treated or adhered to treatment on time,a Dr. Ganesh Pillay, Medical director and consultant, ASG Eye hospital, told IANS.

"In addition, tobacco smoke can also affect the tissues present around the eyes causing disorder of the eyelids and under-eye puffiness. Vision loss caused by retinal diseases can't be fully cured. The majority of such cases can also lead to permanent blindness if adequate measures are not taken in time," added Dr. Nitin Prabhudesai, Medical Director at Insight Vision Foundation, Pune.

Smoking can also increase chances of getting diabetes, and can also make managing diabetes more difficult for those who already have it.

"Chemicals in cigarettes harm cells in your body and cause inflammation. This also makes cells stop responding to insulin as nicotine increases your blood sugar levels and makes them harder to handle. People with diabetes who smoke often need high doses of insulin to keep their blood sugar close to their target levels. This leads to difficulty in managing diabetes, which can trigger diabetic retinopathy," said Prabhudesai.

However, if diagnosed on time, smoking induced retinal diseases can be effectively managed, the experts said. The first thing to do is "quit smoking", they noted.

Source: IANS
Viagra may Lead to Blindness

Viagra may Lead to Blindness


Regular use of the common erectile dysfunction drug viagra may put you at an increased risk of flashes of light, and dark spots and lead to blindness.
Advertisement

Antidepressant Drugs may be Effective Against Blindness

Antidepressant Drugs may be Effective Against Blindness


Researchers have found early evidence that an antidepressant drug may be used in the treatment of atrophic age-related macular degeneration, a common condition that causes blindness.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Sperm Count of Obese Men Can be Increased by Losing Weight
Sperm Count of Obese Men Can be Increased by Losing Weight
World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2022 —
World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2022 —
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
View all
Recommended Reading
AstigmatismAstigmatism
Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol FactsBubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary DiseaseChronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Cigarette Smoking - A Silent KillerCigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer
Health Hazards of SmokingHealth Hazards of Smoking
Smoking And CancerSmoking And Cancer
Smoking And TobaccoSmoking And Tobacco
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Astigmatism Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Smoking Vision Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease 

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Drug Interaction Checker Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Blood Donation - Recipients Sanatogen Diaphragmatic Hernia Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Noscaphene (Noscapine) Hearing Loss Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close