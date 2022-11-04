Smoking May Be Injurious To Even Bones And Teeth

Almost every cell of the human body including the hard organs like bones and teeth is found to get adversely affected by smoking, according to Professor Uma Kumar, Head of Rheumatology at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.
Kumar said that first hand smoke and second hand smoke both are equally harmful for health.
Expressing concerns about rising smoking habits among women, she said that it may result in infertility, cases of which are also rising these days. Also, smoking may lead to premature birth.
The event was organized by Tobacco Free India.
Dr. Vishal Rao of HCG, Bangalore said that the reason for the rapidly increasing cases of oral cancer in India is tobacco products.
To save the lives of 13 lakh Indians annually, it is need of the hour that the strictness on tobacco products should be increased, said eminent economist and BJP's national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal.
Source: IANS