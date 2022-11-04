Smoking May Be Injurious To Even Bones And Teeth

Advertisement

People generally think that smoking affects the lungs only, but the case is different,Kumar said while speaking on the prevention of deaths caused by tobacco on the occasion of World Health Day.The event was organized by Tobacco Free India.Dr. Vishal Rao of HCG, Bangalore said that the reason for the rapidly increasing cases of oral cancer in India is tobacco products.To save the lives of 13 lakh Indians annually, it is need of the hour that the strictness on tobacco products should be increased, said eminent economist and BJP's national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal.Source: IANS