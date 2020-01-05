Smoking During Pregnancy Tied to Higher Asthma Risk Even in Adulthood

Maternal smoking during pregnancy raises the incidence of asthma in their kids later in life, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the European Respiratory Journal.



A study investigated 5,200 individuals born in Northern Finland in 1966. The mother's smoking during pregnancy resulted in an approximately 1.5-fold asthma risk in the child at the ages between 31 and 46. The risk was higher for those who had reported suffering from respiratory symptoms previously or who were carriers of the RUNX-1 susceptibility gene.

‘Exposure to maternal cigarette smoke is known to raise the risk of asthma in children. ’





The study was carried out collaboratively by the University of Helsinki, the University of Oulu, and the National Institute for Health and Welfare.



"The findings may point to the early vulnerability of the airways and permanent harm caused by cigarettes," says Docent Sanna Toppila-Salmi from the University of Helsinki and the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa.