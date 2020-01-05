Smoking During Pregnancy Tied to Higher Asthma Risk Even in Adulthood

"The findings may point to the early vulnerability of the airways and permanent harm caused by cigarettes," says Docent Sanna Toppila-Salmi from the University of Helsinki and the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa.
‘Exposure to maternal cigarette smoke is known to raise the risk of asthma in children.
According to Toppila-Salmi, families planning for a pregnancy and expectant mothers should be encouraged to give up smoking. This would lower the risk of adult-onset asthma in their children and improve the health of the airways.
The study was carried out collaboratively by the University of Helsinki, the University of Oulu, and the National Institute for Health and Welfare.
Source: Eurekalert