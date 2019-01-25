medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Smoking Could Put African-Americans At Higher Risk Of Peripheral Artery Disease

by Rishika Gupta on  January 25, 2019 at 12:08 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

African- Americans could be at an increased risk of Peripheral artery disease because of smoking, finds a new study. The results of this study are published in the JAHA: Journal of the American Heart Association.
Smoking Could Put African-Americans At Higher Risk Of Peripheral Artery Disease
Smoking Could Put African-Americans At Higher Risk Of Peripheral Artery Disease

African-Americans who smoke appear to be at greater risk for peripheral artery disease, or PAD, new research has found. Additionally, the findings suggest that smoking intensity - how many cigarettes a day and for how many years - also affects the likelihood of getting the disease.

PAD affects 8 to 12 million people in the United States and 202 million worldwide, especially those age 50 and older. It develops when arteries in the legs become clogged with plaque, fatty deposits that limit blood flow to the legs. Clogged arteries in the legs can cause symptoms such as claudication, pain due to too little blood flow, and increased risk for heart attack and stroke.

The impact of cigarette smoking on PAD has been understudied in African-Americans, even though PAD is nearly three times more prevalent in African-Americans than in whites. The current study looked at the relationship between smoking and PAD in participants in the Jackson Heart Study, the largest single-site cohort study investigating cardiovascular disease in African-Americans.

The new research, as well as the Jackson Heart Study, are funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), and the National Institute of Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD), both part of the National Institutes of Health. The new findings appear in the January issue of the Journal of the American Heart Association.

"These findings demonstrate that smoking is associated with PAD in a dose-dependent manner," said lead researcher Donald Clark, III, M.D., an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson. "This is particularly important in the African-American community and supports the evaluation of smoking-cessation efforts to reduce the impact of PAD in this population."

Even though PAD is more prevalent in African-Americans than in whites, prior studies about the disease did not include significant numbers of African-Americans. This limited the researchers' ability to single out the specific effects of smoking in this population from other risk factors, such as hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and obesity.

For the study, researchers divided the 5,258 participants into smokers, past smokers and never smokers. After taking into account other risk factors, they assessed the smoking intensity and found a dose-dependent link between cigarette smoking and PAD. Those smoking more than a pack a day had a significantly higher risk than those smoking fewer than 19 cigarettes daily. Similarly, those with a longer history of smoking had an increased likelihood of the disease.

"Current and past smokers had higher odds of peripheral artery disease than never smokers; although the odds were lower among past smokers," Clark said. "Our findings add to the mountain of evidence of the negative effects of smoking and highlight the importance of smoking cessation, as well as the prevention of smoking initiation."

Clark noted important caveats. Despite strong associations between smoking and PAD, for example, the findings do not establish a causal link; nor can they be generalized to people of African descent from other regions or countries, since the Jackson Heart Study was conducted in a single community of African-Americans.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

More People in Recovery of Substance Use Disorders Are Quitting Smoking Sooner

Patients who entered recovery from 2006 to 2015 quit smoking sooner than those entering recovery 20 years earlier according to a new study.

Your Smartphone Can Help You Quit Smoking: Here's How

Smoking can affect your health badly, even your smartphone can detect it. New smartphone app can offer real-time monitoring of smoking-induced aging and may help smokers quit the habit, reports a new study.

Brain Areas Associated with Smoking, Drinking Identified

New study discovers different brain areas that are associated with smoking and drinking.

Smoking Accelerates Aging

Smokers demonstrated a higher aging ratio, and both male and female smokers were predicted to be twice as old as their chronological age as compared to nonsmokers, revealed study findings.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic bronchitis, emphysema and small airway disease.

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Leriche Syndrome

A patient with Leriche syndrome suffers from claudication symptoms, impotence and decreased pulses in the lower limbs.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

Temporal Arteritis

Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) or Temporal Arteritis is a condition where arteries those supplying to the head region get inflamed. The causes of Temporal Arteritis are not known.

More News on:

Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Smoking Temporal Arteritis Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Leriche Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Sleep Deprivation can lead to a Host of Serious Health Problems

Cantaloupes - The Healthy Fruit

Fact Sheet on Food Poisoning
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive