medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Smoking Cessation During the 1st Trimester of Pregnancy Still Puts the Baby at Risk

by Iswarya on  February 27, 2020 at 3:07 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Maternal smoking, independent of smoking duration during pregnancy, was linked to abnormal body proportions resulting from a larger reduction of length and head circumference in comparison to weight, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal BMJ Open.
Smoking Cessation During the 1st Trimester of Pregnancy Still Puts the Baby at Risk
Smoking Cessation During the 1st Trimester of Pregnancy Still Puts the Baby at Risk

The study looked at 1.4 million mother-child pairs in Finland, analyzing the effect of maternal smoking on newborns' body size and body proportions when the mother had smoked only during the 1st trimester as opposed to continued smoking.

Show Full Article


Tobacco smoke contains thousands of chemicals, which can cross the placenta and enter fetal circulation. Among them, nicotine has a multitude of adverse effects on the development of organs, including the brain. Other well-known toxic chemicals in tobacco smoke include carbon monoxide, which can interfere with the unborn child's oxygen supply.

"Smoking during pregnancy is relatively common. In this study, 84.5% were non-smokers, and 3.5% quit smoking during the 1st trimester, but 12% continued to smoke after the 1st trimester," Researcher Isabell Rumrich from the University of Eastern Finland says.

The study showed that maternal smoking is associated with a stronger reduction in body length and head circumference than in birth weight, leading to changed body proportions. The effects on body proportions of having quit smoking during the 1st trimester or having continued smoking after the 1st trimester were similar, stressing the importance of early pregnancy as a sensitive exposure window. Among the newborns exposed to maternal smoking only during the 1st trimester, all three measurements of body size (birth weight, body length, and head circumference) showed signs of growth restriction. In addition, their body proportions were abnormal.

Furthermore, the study suggests a limited potential to repair fetal damage induced in early pregnancy. Maternal smoking can have an effect on cell proliferation during organogenesis in early prenatal development. Insults during this period have been shown to persist throughout life.

"The most important finding of our study is that although quitting smoking in the 1st trimester reduces the risk of low birth weight, brain size and body length in relation to body weight seem not to catch up. This stresses the importance of quitting smoking already before pregnancy since even smoking only during early pregnancy can have devastating effects on the long term health of the unborn child," Rumrich notes.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Smoking among Women

Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise.

Smoking and its Effect on Skin

Cigarette smoking is hazardous not only to health but also for skin and beauty. It causes premature aging and can aggravate some dermatological disorders.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancyPregnancy and ExerciseHealth Hazards of SmokingHome Pregnancy TestPregnancyPsychological Changes In PregnancySmoking And CancerSmoking And TobaccoDrugs in Pregnancy and LactationBreech Presentation and Delivery
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Walnuts can Improve Health and Longevity in Women

Cellulitis

Ping Pong can Benefit People with Parkinson's
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive