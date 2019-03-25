Smokers More Likely to Notice Cigarette Warnings on Plain Packs

Smokers are more likely to notice health warnings on the plain cigarette packs than the branded packages, reports a new study.
"Consistent with the broad objectives of standardized packaging, our research found that it was associated with increased warning salience, and thoughts about risks and quitting," said lead researcher Crawford Moodie from the University of Stirling in Scotland.
‘Warnings used on standardized packs are novel and larger than those on fully-branded packages, and it displays graphic images on both main display areas.’
"This study adds to the growing body of evidence that standardized packaging reduces the appeal of tobacco products," said George Butterworth, Senior Policy Manager at Cancer Research, UK.
The study showed that smokers who bought standardized packs were more likely to have noticed and read the warnings compared to those who had never used standardized packs.
Those who bought standardized packs also thought about the health risks of smoking and quitting and were more likely to have noticed a stop smoking sign on packs.
For the study, the team included 1,865 current smokers aged 16 and above.
Source: IANS