Smokers Have More Fat Deposits Than Previously Thought

Smokers have a higher proportion of fat around their abdomen and internal organs than those who have not smoked. This proves that lower BMI associated with the habit, does not protect smokers from the side-effects of excessive fat deposit or adipose tissue. Those who quit smoking have intermediate levels of visceral and intramuscular fat.



This is concerning because excess fat, also known as adipose tissue, deposited in the abdomen and around organs such as the liver and non-adipose tissues including muscles, may disrupt their normal functions and cause health problems. This disruption is associated with a higher risk for health complications such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.



Investigators used computed tomography (CT) body scans to measure abdominal fat deposited just below the skin's surface (subcutaneous fat), around organs including the intestines (visceral fat) and abdominal muscles (intermuscular fat), and inside the muscles (intramuscular fat) in 3,020 middle-aged participants in the federally funded Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA) study.



‘The higher proportion of abdominal and visceral fat among smokers contribute to a higher prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, age-related physical deconditioning, and disability that is well-documented among those who smoke.’

Read More..

"We found that current smokers had abdominal muscles that were significantly higher in fat," said lead author James "Greg" Terry, research programs manager in Radiology and member of Vanderbilt Translational and Clinical Cardiovascular Research Center (VTRACC). "Smokers also had a higher proportion of visceral fat, the fat around their internal organs, compared to never smokers, whereas those who had quit smoking had intermediate levels of visceral and intramuscular fat. This might contribute to the higher prevalence of cardiovascular disease and age-related physical deconditioning and disability that is well-documented among those who smoke."



Co-author David Jacobs, PhD, professor of Public Health at the University of Minnesota and one of the founding CARDIA investigators, said he considers "cigarette smoking as a weight-loss tool to be a risky strategy. Our data show that the fat deposition pattern apparent in smokers is associated with metabolic damage."



The longitudinal CARDIA study was begun in 1985 with the recruitment of young adult participants (aged 18-30), equally balanced by male and female sex and black and white race, at four locations in the United States. The CT measurements were taken at the 25-year mark. The investigation is published in the online, open access journal PLOS Medicine.



Source: Eurekalert said lead author James "Greg" Terry, research programs manager in Radiology and member of Vanderbilt Translational and Clinical Cardiovascular Research Center (VTRACC).Co-author David Jacobs, PhD, professor of Public Health at the University of Minnesota and one of the founding CARDIA investigators, said he considersThe longitudinal CARDIA study was begun in 1985 with the recruitment of young adult participants (aged 18-30), equally balanced by male and female sex and black and white race, at four locations in the United States. The CT measurements were taken at the 25-year mark. The investigation is published in the online, open access journalSource: Eurekalert Investigators used computed tomography (CT) body scans to measure abdominal fat deposited just below the skin's surface (subcutaneous fat), around organs including the intestines (visceral fat) and abdominal muscles (intermuscular fat), and inside the muscles (intramuscular fat) in 3,020 middle-aged participants in the federally funded Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA) study.

Recommended Reading Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death. READ MORE Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers. READ MORE Smoking among Women Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise. READ MORE Smoking And Cancer Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world. READ MORE Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems. READ MORE Cholesterol Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning. READ MORE Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess. READ MORE Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all around the year. Here are some simple and essential diet and nutrition tips for athletes. READ MORE Lipid Profile Lipid profile or lipid panel is a collection of blood tests that help to calculate the levels of cholesterol, triglycerides, and phospholipids in our blood. By measuring the values of different types of lipid, we can assess a person’s risk of developing heart disease and pave the way to prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment. READ MORE Liposuction Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look. READ MORE Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat. READ MORE