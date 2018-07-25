medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Smell and Distinct Memories Linked

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 25, 2018 at 1:17 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The mechanism behind how smells that one has experienced in the past have contributed in the formation of memories has been identified by researchers.

The finding suggests a novel perspective on the way senses are represented in memory.
Smell and Distinct Memories Linked
Smell and Distinct Memories Linked

The findings may explain why the loss of the ability to smell has been recognised as an early symptom of Alzheimer's disease and can offer opportunities for improved smell tests in Alzheimer's disease diagnosis.

"In other words, we have discovered how you are able to remember the smell of your grandma's apple pie when walking into her kitchen," said lead author Afif Aqrabawi from the University of Toronto.

For the study, published in the journal Nature Communications, the team examined the strong connection between memory and olfaction -- the process of smelling and recognising odours in the mice.

They found that information about space and time integrate within a region of the brain important for the sense of smell known as the anterior olfactory nucleus (AON).

While examining the function of AON, the team uncovered a previously unknown neural pathway between it and the hippocampus -- a structure critical for memory and contextual representation, and highly implicated in Alzheimer's disease.

Mice whose hippocampus-AON connection was left intact, refrained from returning to familiar locations to sniff odours that were no longer novel whereas those with a disconnected pathway returned to sniff previously smelled odours for longer periods of time.

"They prefer to spend more time smelling a new odour than one that's familiar to them. When they lose this preference, it's implied they no longer remember the smell even though they have sniffed it before, so they continue to smell something as if for the first time," said Aqrabawi.

"...we now understand which circuits in the brain govern the episodic memory for smell. The circuit can now be used as a model to study fundamental aspects of human episodic memory and the odour memory deficits seen in neurodegenerative conditions," he added.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Related Links

Anosmia

Anosmia

Anosmia is the inability to perceive smell. Most patients with anosmia complain of losing the sense of taste (ageusia) and of not enjoying food.

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Quiz on Memory Loss

Quiz on Memory Loss

"Without memory, there is no culture. Without memory, there would be no civilization, no society, no future." - Elie Wiesel Whether it is a short term memory loss just as Dory in 'Finding Nemo' had or a more permanent one ...

Digital Stink Detector can Sniff and Steer You Clear of All Bad Smell

Digital Stink Detector can Sniff and Steer You Clear of All Bad Smell

Digital stink detector may rescue you from all the bad smell. Tanita ES-100 has been designed to use sensors to gauge the intensity of a person's body odor and scale it from one to ten.

More News on:

Anosmia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Marasmus / Protein-Energy Malnutrition

Marasmus / Protein-Energy Malnutrition

Marasmus is a severe potentially life threatening form of malnutrition caused by a diet deficient ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Rice

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Rice

Black rice was once reserved only for the kings. But, today everyone can avail the benefits of ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Lazy eye or amblyopia occurs when sight in one eye is less than the other in early childhood due to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...