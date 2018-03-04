medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Smartphones may Prove to be a Fail Safe Assessment Tool for Angioplasty

by Rishika Gupta on  April 3, 2018 at 12:11 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Smartphone applications can be used to assess ulnar artery blood flow in patients who are scheduled for coronary angiography or cardiac catheterization, finds a new study. Blood flow in ulnar artery is usually assessed to select the best angioplasty approach for patients.
Smartphones may Prove to be a Fail Safe Assessment Tool for Angioplasty
Smartphones may Prove to be a Fail Safe Assessment Tool for Angioplasty

The findings of this study are published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

Patients who are going to undergo coronary angiography are usually evaluated for a primary transradial access. The palpation of a good volume radial pulse is an strong indicator of ease of transradial angiogram.

The presence of a good volume pulse and the adequacy of collateral circulation, assessed using Allen's test is advisable for operators who are going to progress with transradial route angiogram.

Appearance of a good plethysmographic waveform on release of ulnar arterial compression, while maintaining the radial compressions is usually observed. This test is usually performed by a physician to assess adequate collateral supply from the ulnar artery.

These findings highlight the potential of smartphone applications to help physicians make decisions at the bedside. "Because of the widespread availability of smartphones, they are being used increasingly as point-of-care diagnostics in clinical settings with minimal or no cost," says Dr. Benjamin Hibbert of the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, Ottawa, Ontario. "For example, built-in cameras with dedicated software or photodiode sensors using infrared light-emitting diodes have the potential to render smartphones into functional plethysmographs [instruments that measure changes in blood flow]."

The researchers compared the use of a heart-rate monitoring application (the Instant Heart Rate application version 4.5.0 on an iPhone 4S) with the modified Allen test, which measures blood flow in the radial and ulnar arteries of the wrist, one of which is used to access the heart for coronary angiography.

A total of 438 participants were split into two groups; one group was assessed using the app and the other was assessed using a gold-standard traditional physical examination (known as the Allen test). The smartphone app had a diagnostic accuracy of 94% compared with 84% using the traditional method.

"The current report highlights that a smartphone application can outperform the current standard of care and provide incremental diagnostic yield in clinical practice," writes Dr. Hibbert, with colleagues.

"However, while they aren't designed as medical devices -- when smartphones and apps begin to be used clinically -- it is important that they are evaluated in the same rigorous manner by which we assess all therapies and diagnostic tests," says lead author Dr. Pietro Di Santo. "When we designed the iRadialstudy we wanted to hold the technology to the highest scientific standards to make sure the data supporting its use was as robust as possible."

"Although this application is not certified at present for use in health care by any regulatory body, our study highlights the potential for smartphone-based diagnostics to aid in clinical decision-making at the patient's bedside," concludes Dr. Hibbert.

The health care profession and regulatory agencies should proactively address the challenges associated with bringing mobile health (mHealth) solutions into practice to maximize their benefits, writes Dr. Kumanan Wilson, of The Ottawa Hospital and the University of Ottawa, in a related commentary.

"Referred to as a new industrial revolution, the impact of digital technologies will be both disruptive and transformative," he writes. "The continued maturation of technologies, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality and blockchain, will further expand the possibilities for mHealth in both diagnosis and treatment in health care."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Related Links

Angioplasty Done For Only 3 Out of 1,000 Patients With Heart Diseases In India

Angioplasty Done For Only 3 Out of 1,000 Patients With Heart Diseases In India

Over the past two years, coronary interventions and stenting has reduced due to lack of skilled implanters and proper patient referral mechanism.

Changes in Coronary Angioplasty Could Improve Outcomes, Save $300 Million Annually

Changes in Coronary Angioplasty Could Improve Outcomes, Save $300 Million Annually

The lower costs of the wrist approach largely are due to the fact that patients experience fewer complications and can be discharged earlier.

Doctors Perform a Unique Angioplasty to Save an Orthopedic Surgeon

Doctors Perform a Unique Angioplasty to Save an Orthopedic Surgeon

A senior orthopedic surgeon who had 99% blockages in his arteries was given a new lease of through a unique life-saving angioplasty.

Thoratec HeartMate Percutaneous Heart Pump Used For Angioplasty Approved in Europe

Thoratec HeartMate Percutaneous Heart Pump Used For Angioplasty Approved in Europe

HeartMate PHP is an acute cardiac assist device designed to uncouple the traditional relationship between size and flow in catheter-based support devices.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 

Coronary Balloon Angioplasty

Coronary Balloon Angioplasty

Coronary balloon angioplasty is an interventional procedure wherein blood flow is restored in a blocked blood artery supplying the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Takayasu Arteritis

Takayasu Arteritis

Takayasu arteritis is a type of vasculitis that affects the aorta and its branches.

More News on:

Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Congestive Heart Failure Takayasu Arteritis Coronary Balloon Angioplasty Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is a life-long debilitating auto-immune disease. Multiple sclerosis infographic ...

 Dracunculiasis / Guinea-worm disease

Dracunculiasis / Guinea-worm disease

Dracunculiasis (Guinea worm disease) is caused by the parasite Dracunculus medinensis. It causes a ...

 Top 10 Foods for a Healthy Nervous System

Top 10 Foods for a Healthy Nervous System

The nervous system is a complex network that plays a role in many important functions of the body. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...