About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Smartphones: A Game-Changer for Accurate Medical Readings Across Skin Tones

by Dr. Sakshi Singh on Jun 27 2025 10:46 AM

Healthcare professionals should avoid taking measurements over tattoos or scars, disable automatic camera features, and maintain a consistent distance from the skin.

Smartphones: A Game-Changer for Accurate Medical Readings Across Skin Tones
With growing concerns about racial bias in medical technology, smartphones emerge as a potential game-changer, enabling more accurate and inclusive healthcare, like pulse oximeters continue to mount, research suggests that smartphones could provide a readily available solution (1 Trusted Source
Smartphone Sensors for Health Monitoring and Diagnosis

Go to source).

Analysis of Skin Tone using Smartphone Cameras

Researchers at Brown University and Morgan State University have developed a method for using smartphone cameras to objectively measure skin tone, a factor known to affect the accuracy of pulse oximetry — the technique that monitors oxygen levels through the skin.

Affordable Smartphone Attachment Enables Convenient Blood Pressure Monitoring
Affordable Smartphone Attachment Enables Convenient Blood Pressure Monitoring
Scientists have developed an affordable, user-friendly clip that utilizes a smartphone's camera and flash to measure blood pressure at the user's fingertip.
Pulse oximeters are widely used in hospitals and clinics, but they have been shown to overestimate oxygen levels in people with darker skin. This can lead to missed diagnoses and delayed treatment. One key reason is that these devices often rely on light absorption through the skin, which varies depending on pigmentation. Yet, skin tone is rarely measured directly in clinical settings, and doctors often use race as a rough proxy, which can be misleading.

In this study, CareEx published in Biophotonics Discoveryproject, the research team used smartphone cameras to capture color data from the skin at common pulse oximeter sites, like the finger. They then applied an algorithm to calculate a standardized skin-tone value called the individual typology angle (ITA). These smartphone measurements were compared to those from a professional-grade colorimeter, a device typically used for precise skin-tone readings in laboratory settings.

The results were promising: when taken under controlled lighting conditions, smartphone-based readings closely matched those from the high-end instrument. The best results came when both the camera flash and room lights were turned off, and the phone was set to a specific exposure level. Under these conditions, the method proved consistent across different skin tones and required no extra equipment beyond the phone itself.

World's First Wireless Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Tracks Measurements On Smart Mobile Devices
World's First Wireless Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Tracks Measurements On Smart Mobile Devices
Using a tablet or smartphone clinicians can tap the data such as SpO2, pulse rate, and perfusion index obtained over a twelve-hour period.
The study highlights not only the potential of smartphones to measure skin tone more accurately and affordably, but also the need for better standards in clinical care. The authors recommend simple guidelines for using this technique in hospitals, such as avoiding measurements over tattoos or scars, turning off automatic camera features, and keeping a consistent distance from the skin.

Although the research was limited to a small group of young adults and tested outside a clinical setting, it lays the groundwork for future studies in real-world environments. If further validated, this smartphone-based approach could be an important step toward more equitable and accurate healthcare.

Advertisement
World's First Wireless Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Tracks Measurements On Smart Mobile Devices
World's First Wireless Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Tracks Measurements On Smart Mobile Devices
Using a tablet or smartphone clinicians can tap the data such as SpO2, pulse rate, and perfusion index obtained over a twelve-hour period.
﻿
Inclusive health tech, for a healthier world

Reference:
  1. Smartphone Sensors for Health Monitoring and Diagnosis - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6539461/)
﻿
Source-Eurekalert
Can Smartphones Cause Allergies?
Can Smartphones Cause Allergies?
Allergens found on the Screen of Smartphones could be making people sick.

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional