Healthcare professionals should avoid taking measurements over tattoos or scars, disable automatic camera features, and maintain a consistent distance from the skin.
With growing concerns about racial bias in medical technology, smartphones emerge as a potential game-changer, enabling more accurate and inclusive healthcare, like pulse oximeters continue to mount, research suggests that smartphones could provide a readily available solution (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Smartphone Sensors for Health Monitoring and Diagnosis
Go to source).
Analysis of Skin Tone using Smartphone CamerasResearchers at Brown University and Morgan State University have developed a method for using smartphone cameras to objectively measure skin tone, a factor known to affect the accuracy of pulse oximetry — the technique that monitors oxygen levels through the skin.
‘Did You Know?Pulse oximeters are widely used in hospitals and clinics, but they have been shown to overestimate oxygen levels in people with darker skin. This can lead to missed diagnoses and delayed treatment. One key reason is that these devices often rely on light absorption through the skin, which varies depending on pigmentation. Yet, skin tone is rarely measured directly in clinical settings, and doctors often use race as a rough proxy, which can be misleading.
Smartphones often feature multiple sensors (e.g., cameras, photoplethysmography sensors) that can be used in combination to improve the accuracy of medical readings across different skin tones. #medindia #smartphone #medicaldevices #skintoneaccuracy’
Smartphones often feature multiple sensors (e.g., cameras, photoplethysmography sensors) that can be used in combination to improve the accuracy of medical readings across different skin tones. #medindia #smartphone #medicaldevices #skintoneaccuracy’
In this study, CareEx published in Biophotonics Discoveryproject, the research team used smartphone cameras to capture color data from the skin at common pulse oximeter sites, like the finger. They then applied an algorithm to calculate a standardized skin-tone value called the individual typology angle (ITA). These smartphone measurements were compared to those from a professional-grade colorimeter, a device typically used for precise skin-tone readings in laboratory settings.
The results were promising: when taken under controlled lighting conditions, smartphone-based readings closely matched those from the high-end instrument. The best results came when both the camera flash and room lights were turned off, and the phone was set to a specific exposure level. Under these conditions, the method proved consistent across different skin tones and required no extra equipment beyond the phone itself.
The study highlights not only the potential of smartphones to measure skin tone more accurately and affordably, but also the need for better standards in clinical care. The authors recommend simple guidelines for using this technique in hospitals, such as avoiding measurements over tattoos or scars, turning off automatic camera features, and keeping a consistent distance from the skin.
Although the research was limited to a small group of young adults and tested outside a clinical setting, it lays the groundwork for future studies in real-world environments. If further validated, this smartphone-based approach could be an important step toward more equitable and accurate healthcare.
Advertisement
Reference:
- Smartphone Sensors for Health Monitoring and Diagnosis - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6539461/)
Source-Eurekalert