by Dr Jayashree on  July 10, 2021 at 7:05 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Smartphone Use and Cancer Risk: New Insights
Using smartphones for 17 minutes a day over a ten-year period increases the cancer risk by 60%, claims a new study by UC Berkeley experts.

The study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health shows that radiation from mobile signals interferes with the cellular mechanism to cause DNA damage and increase the risk of cancer and non-malignant tumors, neurological disorders, and reproductive harm.

This research involved statistical analysis of 46 different studies into mobile phone use and health around the world.


The research results reveal that using a smartphone for 1,000 hours, or roughly 17 minutes per day over a ten-year period, increased the risk of developing cancerous tumors by 60 per cent.

However, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) denies any link, saying there is 'no consistent or credible scientific evidence of health problems caused by the exposure to radio frequency energy emitted by cell phones'.

The study author advised people to minimize the time on mobile phones; keep them at least 10 inches away from their body; and use a landline for calls whenever possible.

When the mobile is not in use, it should be stored in a bag. If stored in the back pocket, it should be kept in an airplane mode. They also recommend using the phone when the signal is strong.

"Cell phones are programmed to increase radiation when the signal is poor, that is when one or two bars are displayed on your phone", said Moskowitz, director of the UC Berkeley Centre for Family and Community Health.

The government and private sector should also protect the public and the environment by promoting wired technology.

The research can be continued in the future regarding the health effects of wireless radiation, and collaborating with scientists to push for biologically-based radio frequency exposure limits to protect all species of life.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Effect of Smartphone Bans in the Workplace
The benefits of the smartphone ban in the workplace depend on the type of work with less effect on executing more complex tasks.
READ MORE
Excessive Smartphone Use is Causing Young People to Grow Horns
Young people are growing horns or horn-like bone on their skulls due to excessive usage of mobile phones. About 41 percent of young adults were found to have the growths and men are more likely to develop them than women.
READ MORE
Smartphone Dependency or Depression: Which Comes First?
Young people who are addicted to their smartphones may be at a higher risk for depression and loneliness, according to a new study.
READ MORE
Smartphone Usage and Mental Health: New Findings
Mental health was associated with concerns and worries felt by participants about their own smartphone usage, revealed a new study.
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.
READ MORE
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment
Immune checkpoint inhibitors are promising drugs to treat a variety of cancers and the FDA has approved usage of these checkpoint proteins to treat Cancer.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion PlantImmune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment