Smartphone Use and Cancer Risk: New Insights

‘The radiation emitted while using mobiles, increased the cancer risk by 60 percent.’

The research results reveal thatHowever, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) denies any link, saying there is 'no consistent or credible scientific evidence of health problems caused by the exposure to radio frequency energy emitted by cell phones'.The study author advised people to minimize the time on mobile phones; keep them at least 10 inches away from their body; and use a landline for calls whenever possible.When the mobile is not in use, it should be stored in a bag. If stored in the back pocket, it should be kept in an airplane mode. They also recommend using the phone when the signal is strong."Cell phones are programmed to increase radiation when the signal is poor, that is when one or two bars are displayed on your phone", said Moskowitz, director of the UC Berkeley Centre for Family and Community Health.The government and private sector should also protect the public and the environment by promoting wired technology.The research can be continued in the future regarding the health effects of wireless radiation, and collaborating with scientists to push for biologically-based radio frequency exposure limits to protect all species of life.Source: Medindia