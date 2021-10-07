Smartphone Use and Cancer Risk: New Insights

Using smartphones for 17 minutes a day over a ten-year period increases the cancer risk by 60%, claims a new study by UC Berkeley experts.
The study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health shows that radiation from mobile signals interferes with the cellular mechanism to cause DNA damage and increase the risk of cancer and non-malignant tumors, neurological disorders, and reproductive harm.
The study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health shows that radiation from mobile signals interferes with the cellular mechanism to cause DNA damage and increase the risk of cancer and non-malignant tumors, neurological disorders, and reproductive harm.
This research involved statistical analysis of 46 different studies into mobile phone use and health around the world.
‘The radiation emitted while using mobiles, increased the cancer risk by 60 percent.’
However, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) denies any link, saying there is 'no consistent or credible scientific evidence of health problems caused by the exposure to radio frequency energy emitted by cell phones'.
The study author advised people to minimize the time on mobile phones; keep them at least 10 inches away from their body; and use a landline for calls whenever possible.
When the mobile is not in use, it should be stored in a bag. If stored in the back pocket, it should be kept in an airplane mode. They also recommend using the phone when the signal is strong.
"Cell phones are programmed to increase radiation when the signal is poor, that is when one or two bars are displayed on your phone", said Moskowitz, director of the UC Berkeley Centre for Family and Community Health.
The government and private sector should also protect the public and the environment by promoting wired technology.
The research can be continued in the future regarding the health effects of wireless radiation, and collaborating with scientists to push for biologically-based radio frequency exposure limits to protect all species of life.
Source: Medindia
- << CoronaVac Vaccine Less Effective Against Gamma COVID-19 Vari...
- Role Of Genetic Risk In Suicide Prevention >>