Smartphone-Free Schools? Not the Key to Better Student Health

Banning smartphones in schools doesn’t significantly improve students' physical or mental health, pointing to the need for broader solutions.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

School phone policies and their association with mental wellbeing, phone use, and social media use (SMART Schools): a cross-sectional observational study



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

95% of teens aged 13 to 17 have access to a cell phone, and over 90% use them to pass the time! #medindia #phone #children’

95% of teens aged 13 to 17 have access to a cell phone, and over 90% use them to pass the time! #medindia #phone #children’

Advertisement

No Impact on Physical and Mental Health from Smartphone Policies

Mental wellbeing, anxiety and depression Physical Activity and Sleep Educational Outcomes – English and Maths attainment and levels of disruptive classroom behavior

Advertisement

Limited Reduction in Phone and Social Media Use

Advertisement

Comparison of Restrictive vs. Permissive Phone Policies

School Policies Alone Are Not Enough

School phone policies and their association with mental wellbeing, phone use, and social media use (SMART Schools): a cross-sectional observational study - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanepe/article/PIIS2666-7762(25)00003-1/fulltext)