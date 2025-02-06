About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Smartphone-Free Schools? Not the Key to Better Student Health

by Naina Bhargava on Feb 6 2025 10:45 AM

Banning smartphones in schools doesn’t significantly improve students' physical or mental health, pointing to the need for broader solutions.

A global study, the first of its kind, has revealed that students at schools that ban phone use throughout the day don’t necessarily experience improved mental health and wellbeing. Simply banning smartphones isn't enough to address their negative effects (1 Trusted Source
School phone policies and their association with mental wellbeing, phone use, and social media use (SMART Schools): a cross-sectional observational study

Go to source).
A groundbreaking study published in Lancet Regional Health Europe collected data from 1,227 students across 30 schools in England, exploring smartphone and social media use alongside mental health, wellbeing, and other outcomes. Of the participating schools, 20 had implemented varying levels of restrictive phone policies.


No Impact on Physical and Mental Health from Smartphone Policies

The study was funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), found that there was no difference in outcomes for students who attend schools that ban smartphones throughout the school day, including:
  1. Mental wellbeing, anxiety and depression
  2. Physical Activity and Sleep
  3. Educational Outcomes – English and Maths attainment and levels of disruptive classroom behavior

Limited Reduction in Phone and Social Media Use

Smartphone bans in schools did lead to a slight decrease in students using phones (of approximately 40 minutes) and social media (approx. 30 minutes) in school, but the study suggests that the impact is small and that school policies banning recreational phone use didn’t lead to a meaningful reduction in the overall time spent using phones and social media.

Dr Victoria Goodyear, Associate Professor at the University of Birmingham and lead author of the study said:

“This is the first worldwide study of its kind to evaluate the impact of school phone policies on adolescent mental health and wellbeing, and other health and educational outcomes.”

“We did find a link between more time spent on phones and social media and worse outcomes, with worse mental wellbeing and mental health outcomes, less physical activity and poorer sleep, lower educational attainment and a greater level of disruptive classroom behavior.”

“This suggests that reducing this time spent on phones is an important focus. But we need to do more than focus on schools alone, and consider phone use within and outside of school, across a whole day and the whole week.”


Comparison of Restrictive vs. Permissive Phone Policies

Data from students was collected more than a 12-month period ending in November 2023 from 20 schools with restrictive phone policies and 10 schools with permissive policies, where a phone could be used at breaks, lunch or in certain zones (such as outside areas). The 2:1 ratio of restrictive and permissive schools was used, as among schools in the study sampling area, the majority (n=1245) had restrictive policies while few (n=96) had permissive policies.

Health and related outcomes included validated measures of mental wellbeing, anxiety and depressive symptoms, educational attainment in English and Maths, and disruptive classroom behavior, and objective measures of physical activity and sleep.

Among all students in both permissive and restrictive policy schools, smartphone use was on average between 4-6 hours per day.


School Policies Alone Are Not Enough

Professor Miranda Pallan from the University of Birmingham, and a senior author of the paper said:

“Our study suggests that school policies are not the silver bullet for preventing the detrimental impacts of smartphone and social media use.”

“The paper shows that restrictive policies on recreational phone use in schools do not lead to better outcomes among students, but that addressing overall phone use should be a priority for improving health and wellbeing among adolescents.”

Reference:
  1. School phone policies and their association with mental wellbeing, phone use, and social media use (SMART Schools): a cross-sectional observational study - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanepe/article/PIIS2666-7762(25)00003-1/fulltext)

Source-Eurekalert


