About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Smartphone App Helps Eradicate Malaria

by Colleen Fleiss on May 11, 2022 at 11:36 PM
Font : A-A+

Smartphone App Helps Eradicate Malaria

A new smartphone app technology developed by researchers locates mosquitoes and eradicates malaria.

Associate Professor Benjamin Jacob created a smartphone app that pairs his algorithm with a drone and satellite images to identify locations of previously unknown mosquito breeding habitats to treat them within the same day. The technology's success led him to launch Seek and Destroy, a program that enables him to train government agencies how to use the app in infectious areas in Cambodia, Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda - allowing them to quickly and efficiently direct resources to vulnerable areas before disease outbreaks can occur.

Malaria

Malaria

Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.
Advertisement


"What those countries are dealing with is a tragedy beyond describing," Jacob said. "For me, training the local people is huge. They want the knowledge and I think they're willing to do whatever it takes to stop malaria."

Jacob has focused much of his research in Uganda, where malaria is the leading cause of death, especially among children under five. As published in the American Journal of Entomology, he discovered that each of the 120 homes he studied was infested with at least 200 mosquitoes. With the help of the local insect control officers he trained, Jacob destroyed 100% of the identified habitats in 31 days and eliminated the blood parasite level in previously treated and suspected malaria patients in 62 days.
Malaria - Protection Strategies

Malaria - Protection Strategies

Malaria is a dangerous disease with lethal consequences that requires protective measures for prevention and control of malaria in endemic regions of the world.
Advertisement

The system works by identifying specific environments and organisms by their unique "fingerprint" — a red-green-blue value associated exclusively with a species or habitat. For Seek and Destroy to be successful, Jacob trained the drone to sense and capture image datasets through his algorithms that allow the system to understand key features, like mud or vegetation, based on their fingerprints. Each image is then processed and gridded with identified sources of water on those surfaces.

Malaria Eradication

The data is then classified into different categories based on the presence or absence of mosquito larvae and whether the water is positive for mosquitoes. Paired with Jacob's algorithms, the drone was 100% accurate in locating bodies of water where mosquitoes are most likely to breed.

Jacob has researched mosquitoes since 2010, but he didn't start testing artificial intelligence algorithms on drones until 10 years later. It was then that he discovered the potential impact of predictive mapping on mosquito control.

"Instead of spraying entire fields, we can now just target the areas where the mosquitoes are."

With the ability to pinpoint exactly where habitats are, harmful insecticide usage is decreased and the risk of mosquitoes building up a resistance also lessens. Implementation of the program on a county or state level could save taxpayers money because it costs thousands of dollars less than aerial fumigations.

Through a grant from the Joy McCann Foundation, Jacob's mapping revealed more than 9,000 mosquito habitats with dengue and zika viruses present in Hillsborough, Manatee and Polk counties. He's now training local authorities on the app and hopes a larvae control system will be complete by summer of 2023.

Jacob is continuing his research with a new program, Slash and Clear, that will extend his current technology to identify black fly larval, a species known to cause onchocerciasis - a parasitic disease that causes blindness. The success of the program will confirm whether the technology can be used globally to control any type of invasive or dangerous vector.

Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Malaria

Quiz on Malaria

Malaria is a common parasitic disease of the tropics, resulting in a million deaths every year. Early detection and adequate treatment at the right time can reduce deaths due to malaria. Test your knowledge on this condition by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

Interesting Facts and Statistics about Malaria

Interesting Facts and Statistics about Malaria

Malaria is endemic to many parts of the world. Many lack basic knowledge about preventive measures or medications to fight malaria. Learn about some useful and interesting malaria facts.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Thalassemia Day 2022 —
World Thalassemia Day 2022 — "Be Aware. Share. Care"
View all
Recommended Reading
FeverFever
Mosquito DiseasesMosquito Diseases
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Malaria-water Malaria Mosquito Diseases Fever Malaria - Protection Strategies 

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Sanatogen Blood Donation - Recipients Find a Hospital Diaphragmatic Hernia Post-Nasal Drip Blood - Sugar Chart Find a Doctor Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close