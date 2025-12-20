Unfold the energy conservation metabolism in brain by oxygen extraction. Quantitative MRI may show accurate diagnosis.
A recent study has shaken the fundamental rule of neuroscience. Research into neuronal disorders relied on the assumption that blood flow always shows brain activity.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
BOLD signal changes can oppose oxygen metabolism across the human cortex
Go to source) However, scientists from Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the Friedrich-Alexander-University Erlangen-Nuremberg (FAU) found that functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) signal is incorrect about 40% of cases.
The study was published in Nature Neuroscience.
The findings highlight the requirement of definite analysis for studying brain abnormalities which could be evaluated by Quantitative Magnetic Resonance Imaging (QMRI). The actual factor for examining brain energy use is the oxygen extraction by neural mechanism.
Establishing Quantitative MRI Techniques to Measure Absolute Brain EnergyPD Dr. Valentin Riedl, now Professor at FAU, and his colleague Epp examined more than 40 healthy participants during their time at TUM.
Each was given several experimental tasks – such as mental arithmetic or autobiographical memory recall – which are known to produce predictable fMRI signal changes in distributed brain regions.
During these experiments, the researchers simultaneously measured the actual oxygen consumption using a novel quantitative MRI technique.
Depending on the task and the brain region, the physiological results varied. Increased oxygen consumption – for instance in areas involved in calculation – did not coincide with the expected rise in blood flow.
Revealing the Brain's Ability to Extract More Oxygen from a Stable Blood SupplyInstead, the quantitative analyses showed that these regions met their additional energy demand by extracting more oxygen from the unchanged blood supply. Thus, they used the oxygen available in the blood more efficiently without requiring greater perfusion.
According to Riedl, these insights also affect the interpretation of research findings in brain disorders: “Many fMRI studies on psychiatric or neurological diseases – from depression to Alzheimer’s – interpret changes in blood flow as a reliable signal of neuronal under- or over-activation.”
“Given the limited validity of such measurements, this must now be reassessed. Especially in patient groups with vascular changes – for instance due to aging or vascular disease – the measured values may primarily reflect vascular differences rather than neuronal deficits.”
Utilizing Energy Consumption as the Metric for Cognitive Processing. Previous animal studies already point in this direction. The researchers therefore propose complementing the conventional MRI approach with quantitative measurements.
In the long term, this combination could form the basis for energy-based brain models: rather than showing activation maps that depend on assumptions about blood flow, future analyses could display values indicating how much oxygen – and therefore energy – is actually consumed for information processing.
This opens new perspectives for examining aging, psychiatric, or neurodegenerative diseases in terms of absolute changes in energy metabolism – and for understanding them more accurately.
Reference:
- BOLD signal changes can oppose oxygen metabolism across the human cortex - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41593-025-02132-9)
