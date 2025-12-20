Smarter Scans Map True Brain Energy for Better Diagnosis

Unfold the energy conservation metabolism in brain by oxygen extraction. Quantitative MRI may show accurate diagnosis.

Establishing Quantitative MRI Techniques to Measure Absolute Brain Energy

Revealing the Brain's Ability to Extract More Oxygen from a Stable Blood Supply

Utilizing Energy Consumption as the Metric for Cognitive Processing

BOLD signal changes can oppose oxygen metabolism across the human cortex - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41593-025-02132-9)

A recent study has shaken the fundamental rule of neuroscience. Research into neuronal disorders relied on the assumption that.(However, scientists from Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the Friedrich-Alexander-University Erlangen-Nuremberg (FAU) found thatThe study was published inThe findings highlight the. The actual factor for examining brain energy use is thePD Dr. Valentin Riedl, now Professor at FAU, and his colleague Epp examined more than 40 healthy participants during their time at TUM.Each was given several experimental tasks – such asDuring these experiments, the researchers simultaneously measured the actual oxygen consumption using a novel quantitative MRI technique.Depending on the task and the brain region, the physiological results varied.Instead, the quantitative analyses showed that these regions met their additional energy demand by extracting more oxygen from the unchanged blood supply. Thus, they used the oxygen available in the blood more efficiently without requiring greater perfusion.According to Riedl, these insights also affect the interpretation of research findings in brain disorders: “.”“Given the limited validity of such measurements, this must now be reassessed. Especially in patient groups with vascular changes – for instance due to aging or vascular disease – the measured values may primarily reflect vascular differences rather than neuronal deficits.”. Previous animal studies already point in this direction. The researchers therefore proposeIn the long term, this combination could form the basis for energy-based brain models: rather than showing activation maps that depend on assumptions about blood flow, future analyses could display values indicating how much oxygen – and therefore energy – is actually consumed for information processing.This opens new perspectives for examiningSource-Eurekalert