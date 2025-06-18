About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Smarter Helmets for Safety-Now With Starch Power!

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Jun 18 2025 2:43 PM

A corn starch-aerogel composite may soon make helmets lighter, tougher, and reusable—reshaping safety gear across industries.

Smarter Helmets for Safety-Now With Starch Power!
Ohio, USA Researchers at The Ohio State University have made a lightweight, affordable composite that can absorb up to 70% of ballistic impact, which could revolutionize wearable protective gear like helmets and sports padding. This breakthrough combines food science and materials engineering (1 Trusted Source
Ballistic Testing of an Aerogel/Starch Composite Designed for Use in Wearable Protective Equipment

Go to source).

Role of Helmets in Preventing Cycling-Related Brain Injuries
Role of Helmets in Preventing Cycling-Related Brain Injuries
New research highlights that convenience and comfort deter adult cyclists from wearing helmets, despite awareness of risks. Incentives like free helmets can boost usage.
Advertisement

A Starch-Powered Revolution For Improved Protection

The innovative composite is created by combining a baked corn starch-based shear-thickening fluid (STF) with commercial aerogel foam, a substance renowned for its featherlight qualities. Although aerogels by themselves are extremely porous and brittle when subjected to force, the addition of this common kitchen item strengthens the material and qualifies it for repeated, real-world use.

The group used a variety of setups, including gas-powered "potato cannons" and spring-loaded tennis ball launchers, to perform ballistic and blunt-force testing. To test how various materials behave under impact, these simulations imitated actual collisions. The superior shock-absorbing capabilities of the aerogel–starch composite were demonstrated by a significant decrease in head deflection of only 31 ± 2% when compared to standard padding and pure aerogel foam.


Advertisement
Bicyclists Should Wear Helmets to Protect Head After an Accident
Bicyclists Should Wear Helmets to Protect Head After an Accident
People should be encouraged to create injury prevention programs, to manufacture better helmets, and to develop and enforce stricter laws.

Brains Over Bruises: How It Works?

Shear thickening, a fluid property where viscosity rises under abrupt force, holds the key. Researchers developed a hybrid that provides dependable protection without increasing bulk or sacrificing comfort by baking the starch-infused STF into the aerogel foam. This hybrid stiffens upon impact, yet maintains flexibility to the contrary.

The substance also effectively protected sensitive electronics from direct coil-gun projectile strikes in more demanding tests. This performance demonstrates the material's adaptability for use in robotics, electronics, aerospace, and even sports and military applications.


Advertisement
Helmets Decrease Risk of Head Injuries
Helmets Decrease Risk of Head Injuries
According to a recent study, the use of helmets reduces the risk and severity of head injuries and save lives of skiers and snowboarders.

Tackling the Concussion Crisis

There is a growing need for protective gear that doesn't compromise comfort for safety because head injuries and concussions are still a major concern in sports, defense, and industrial work. Conventional expanded polystyrene helmets are frequently heavy, single-use, and brittle. With its increased energy absorption, repeat-use potential, and affordability, this new material makes premium protection accessible to a larger population.

This starch-aerogel composite is a unique invention that is both useful and potent. It can be used anywhere, from factory floors to football fields, and it is inexpensive and simple to scale. The promise is clear: a future for headgear and beyond that is thinner, lighter, and safer as researchers work to improve its qualities and investigate business collaborations.

Use Helmets That Are Light as Air But Tougher on Impact!

Reference:
  1. Ballistic Testing of an Aerogel/Starch Composite Designed for Use in Wearable Protective Equipment - (https://www.mdpi.com/2227-7080/13/5/199)

Source-Ohio State University
Wearing Helmets Draws the Line Between Life and Death
Wearing Helmets Draws the Line Between Life and Death
While helmet use is considered mandatory in many countries, Australia and New Zealand are the only two jurisdictions that enforce universal helmet use.

Recommended Readings
Latest Lifestyle and Wellness News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional