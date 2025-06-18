Smarter Helmets for Safety-Now With Starch Power!

A corn starch-aerogel composite may soon make helmets lighter, tougher, and reusable—reshaping safety gear across industries.
Ohio, USA Researchers at The Ohio State University have made a lightweight, affordable composite that can absorb up to 70% of ballistic impact, which could revolutionize wearable protective gear like helmets and sports padding. This breakthrough combines food science and materials engineering (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Ballistic Testing of an Aerogel/Starch Composite Designed for Use in Wearable Protective Equipment
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?
From potato cannons to protection gear—starch is making safety smarter, lighter, and stronger! #smarterhelmets #roadtrafficaccident #safetyfirst #helmets #medindia’
From potato cannons to protection gear—starch is making safety smarter, lighter, and stronger! #smarterhelmets #roadtrafficaccident #safetyfirst #helmets #medindia’
Advertisement
A Starch-Powered Revolution For Improved ProtectionThe innovative composite is created by combining a baked corn starch-based shear-thickening fluid (STF) with commercial aerogel foam, a substance renowned for its featherlight qualities. Although aerogels by themselves are extremely porous and brittle when subjected to force, the addition of this common kitchen item strengthens the material and qualifies it for repeated, real-world use.
The group used a variety of setups, including gas-powered "potato cannons" and spring-loaded tennis ball launchers, to perform ballistic and blunt-force testing. To test how various materials behave under impact, these simulations imitated actual collisions. The superior shock-absorbing capabilities of the aerogel–starch composite were demonstrated by a significant decrease in head deflection of only 31 ± 2% when compared to standard padding and pure aerogel foam.
Advertisement
Brains Over Bruises: How It Works?Shear thickening, a fluid property where viscosity rises under abrupt force, holds the key. Researchers developed a hybrid that provides dependable protection without increasing bulk or sacrificing comfort by baking the starch-infused STF into the aerogel foam. This hybrid stiffens upon impact, yet maintains flexibility to the contrary.
The substance also effectively protected sensitive electronics from direct coil-gun projectile strikes in more demanding tests. This performance demonstrates the material's adaptability for use in robotics, electronics, aerospace, and even sports and military applications.
Advertisement
Tackling the Concussion CrisisThere is a growing need for protective gear that doesn't compromise comfort for safety because head injuries and concussions are still a major concern in sports, defense, and industrial work. Conventional expanded polystyrene helmets are frequently heavy, single-use, and brittle. With its increased energy absorption, repeat-use potential, and affordability, this new material makes premium protection accessible to a larger population.
This starch-aerogel composite is a unique invention that is both useful and potent. It can be used anywhere, from factory floors to football fields, and it is inexpensive and simple to scale. The promise is clear: a future for headgear and beyond that is thinner, lighter, and safer as researchers work to improve its qualities and investigate business collaborations.
Reference:
- Ballistic Testing of an Aerogel/Starch Composite Designed for Use in Wearable Protective Equipment - (https://www.mdpi.com/2227-7080/13/5/199)
Source-Ohio State University