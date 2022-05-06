About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Smart Tips to Make Your Green Bathroom Dream Come True

by Colleen Fleiss on June 5, 2022 at 10:22 PM
In the current scenario, green bathrooms are trending. Sustainability drivers when remodeling bathrooms have become critical, given the context of global warming and the extinction of natural resources.

This has led to a shift in design curation and makeovers of bathrooms. Going green doesn't mean you have to compromise on wellness, comfort, or luxury.

In fact, the opposite is simply closer to the truth. A greener, more eco-conscious space exudes comfort, calm and simplistic luxury. Changing up your habits and greening your bathroom will help make the planet greener, your home healthier, and your personal health more robust.

With this year's theme as 'Only one earth', mark the day with a pledge that you will do your bit towards the planet. Gaurav Malhotra, Managing Director, Hansgrohe India shares some tips to help you build and style more green bathrooms, and choose elements that are aesthetic while providing you with a lot of smart yet sustainable options.
Green Bathroom Ideas to Invigorate your Space

Use natural materials for your fixtures

When you're considering renovating your bathroom, look around for cabinets made from environmentally friendly, organic materials. Natural materials are free from harmful, pollution-causing compounds and can be easily recycled later down the line. Countertops made from glass, wood, or stone give a prestigious, well-crafted look and are better for the environment than acrylic, MDF or similar materials.

Ventilation

Good air quality is an indispensable component of a well-designed, sustainable bathroom. The bathroom is usually the most humid space in the house and requires suitable ventilation to keep the air renewed, clean, and free from any infections.

Too much humidity in a concentrated space permits mould and mildew to grow, which can damage building materials and lead to various health issues. To keep the surplus dampness in your bathroom under control, install an energy-efficient ventilation fan. Bathroom ventilation fans have benefited from new machinery that make them more efficient than ever.

Air Purifying Plants

The addition of air-purifying plants can also help to improve the air quality in your bathroom, especially in the context of the pollution-ridden world we live in. Lush greenery will not only keep the air clean but will also add an additional element of beauty and gorgeousness to the space while keeping it minimal.

Switch your shower/ faucet fixtures

Swapping your water guzzler for resource-saving products saves water?, and lets you enjoy carefree moments of wellbeing. The technology ensures volume of water is not wasted and is released in a controlled manner

Fill your cupboard with recyclables

Organic and paraben-free bathroom products, such as moisturizers, face wipes, fiber towels, toilet rolls, and shampoos, all do their part to help the ecosystem recover. Using eco-friendly ingredients and recyclable bottles is ideal for creating a greener, more sustainable bathroom. Natural products are healthy for your skin and body and good for our world and future generations that will call it home.

The thumb rule for eco-friendly bathrooms is that the fewer pollutants and mould, the better the indoor air quality. It is only fair, that we make some small yet meaningful changes to re-purpose these spaces, which have less impact on the environment and at the same time are stylish and sustainable.

Source: IANS
