Smart Tips on Eating Healthy and Staying Active during COVID-19 Pandemic

"Eating well and being active is critical during this time of anxiety and uncertainty - both to maintain emotional and physical wellness but to maximize your immune system," says Serrano.
Serrano provides some helpful tips to assist with proper nutrition and exercise at home:
- Place fruits and vegetables on counters or in your new workspace to help encourage you to eat them.
- Create a home exercise routine. Do whatever it takes to be active each day. Build it into your day like you would brushing your teeth. It's a great outlet for stress. Check out eatsmartmovemoreva.org for some free at home workout videos.
- Limit high-sugar, high-fat sweets, like ice cream, cookies, and other desserts - It is tempting to seek comfort foods during this time, but try to limit them.
- Try new recipes - be creative!
- Get outside. Walk, run, garden, etc. The fresh air will help you feel less isolated. Follow proper social distancing and guidelines from local health departments.
Source: Newswise