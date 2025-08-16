Smart-T App Outperforms Standard Tools, Helping Adults Quit Smoking

Quit smoking to improve heart and lung health, boost immunity, reduce cancer risk, and enhance overall well-being.



‘Smart-T is a groundbreaking app that uses real-time data to understand your personal #smoking triggers and delivers custom messages to help you cope. It's like having a cessation counselor in your pocket! #SmartT #QuitSmoking #HealthTech’

Smart-T vs. QuitGuide

Advertisement

Inside the Clinical Trial

Just-in-Time Adaptive Intervention for Smoking Cessation in Low-Income Adults: A Randomized Clinical Trial - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2837640)

Although smoking rates in the United States have fallen dramatically over the past six decades, they remain disproportionately high among people with low incomes, contributing to persistent health disparities. ( )A new clinical trial led by researchers at the University of Oklahoma (OU) suggests a smartphone app may help bridge this gap.Results published inshow thatdeveloped by the National Cancer Institute.The trial comparedSmart-T monitors a user’s risk of smoking throughout the day by asking questions about cravings, mood, stress, social environment, and other triggers. Based on responses, the app’s algorithm calculates a risk score and delivers a custom message—such as suggesting a breathing exercise or reminding the user to use nicotine replacement therapy.After six months, participants using Smart-T were almost twice as likely to have quit smoking compared to those using QuitGuide.“Smart-T is like having a tobacco cessation counselor in your pocket,” said lead author Emily Hébert, DrPH, of OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center and assistant professor of family and preventive medicine in the OU College of Medicine. “Our motivation is to make the app comparable to standard counseling treatments, which are not always accessible for people facing transportation barriers or busy schedules.”The study enrolled 454 low-income smokers from across the U.S., randomly assigning half to Smart-T and half to QuitGuide. All participants received nicotine replacement therapy, such as patches, gum, or lozenges.the app responded instantly with tailored guidance.Not only did Smart-T users quit at higher rates, but they also engaged with the app more frequently, reported finding it more helpful, and were more likely to request additional nicotine therapy when they ran out.To verify results, participants’ smoking status was confirmed with a carbon monoxide breath test using a phone-connected device. Facial recognition software ensured the correct participant was using the device—making this one of the first app-based smoking cessation trials with biochemical verification.Researchers say the next phase will involve testing Smart-T in larger populations and over longer follow-up periods.“Some people won’t benefit from apps like Smart-T,” Hébert acknowledged. “But low-cost, always-available interventions could provide a practical path to quitting for many low-income adults. We’re really trying to find the best recipe for smoking cessation for everyone.”The Smart-T app was created by Michael Businelle, Ph.D., who co-leads the next research phase with Hébert. Together, they lead the mHealth Shared Resource at the OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center, which launched the Insight™ mHealth Platform in 2015 to develop technology-based health interventions. To date, the center has supported more than 115 studies and secured $85 million in research grants.Source-Medindia