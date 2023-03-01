About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Smart Ring for Women can Track Heart Rate and Oxygen Level Effectively

by Adeline Dorcas on January 3, 2023 at 2:36 PM
Font : A-A+

Smart Ring for Women can Track Heart Rate and Oxygen Level Effectively

Evie, a medical-graded smart ring, could be a game-changer for tracking women's health and fitness levels anywhere and at any time.

Healthcare solutions company Movano Health has revealed its smart ring, Evie, which is designed specifically for women, providing them with their health data such as heart rate and oxygen level.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Keep Track of Health with Trending Apple Watch Series 8

Keep Track of Health with Trending Apple Watch Series 8


Apple Watch Series 8 can keep track of your health with more innovative health features such as body temperature sensor and crash detection.
Advertisement


"(The) company plans to file for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of a new wearable that provides women with medical grade data and personalized actionable insights to track and manage overall health," Movano Health said in a statement.

Evie: A Medical Grade Smart Ring to Track Women's Health

Evie is expected to combine health and wellness metrics to give a full picture of one's health including resting heart rate, heart rate variability, SpO2, respiration rate and skin temperature variability.

Moreover, it is also likely to provide period and ovulation tracking, menstrual symptom tracking, activity profile, and much more.

This data will be delivered through a mobile application which aims to simplify how data is presented, by avoiding complex graphs and charts.
Wearable Smart Ring can Detect the Onset of Fever Before You Feel It

Wearable Smart Ring can Detect the Onset of Fever Before You Feel It


Wearable devices that collect temperature data, such as smart rings worn on the finger, can be used to detect the onset of fevers.
Advertisement

"As a medical device, Evie will go beyond the status quo of other wearables on the market, and we believe it has the power to transform women's lives and overall health," said Dr. John Mastrototaro, CEO, of Movano Health.

"We are bringing together medical grade biometric data and insights in a comfortable and contemporary wearable that allows women to take ownership of their unique health journey," he added.

Evie is expected to be showcased during the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 along with a demo highlighting its features.

Cost of the Smart Ring

"The smart ring is expected to cost under $300 with no added monthly subscription fees and will be available in 2023," the company said.

Source: IANS
Simple Breathing Exercises to Increase Lung Capacity and Oxygen Levels

Simple Breathing Exercises to Increase Lung Capacity and Oxygen Levels


Want to increase lung capacity and oxygen levels? Then, start practicing breathing exercises today for better lung health forever.
Advertisement
Wireless Implant Detects Oxygen Within the Body: Study

Wireless Implant Detects Oxygen Within the Body: Study


New wireless tiny implant, which is powered by ultrasonic waves, could help doctors monitor the health of transplanted organs and tissue.
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart ...
Bradycardia

Bradycardia

A heart rate of less than 60/min is called bradycardia. Bradycardia causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, ...
Heart Rate and Heart Rhythm

Heart Rate and Heart Rhythm

Normal heart rate and rhythm can be measured by checking pulse on the wrist and evaluated with an ...
Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is ...
Palpitations Symptom Evaluation

Palpitations Symptom Evaluation

The cause of palpitations is diagnosed based on the history of the patient, and heart and blood tests. ...
Pericarditis

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain. ...
Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also ...
Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome is caused due to an extra electrical pathway in the heart, which increases the ...
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE

×

Smart Ring for Women can Track Heart Rate and Oxygen Level Effectively Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests