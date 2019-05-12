Rapid endothelialization poses challenges, however, when using existing synthetic biomaterials, due to their static properties. Such materials cannot offer dynamic, on-demand means for manipulating specific vascular endothelial cell functions at different stages of endothelium remodeling. Remodeling the endothelium - i.e., forming a confluent vascular endothelial cell monolayer on the lumen - plays a vital role in this process.

Smart Platform Helps in Heart Disease Treatment

‘According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular (CV) disease has become the leading cause of death worldwide. However, vascular regeneration is a promising treatment for cardiovascular disease.’

"The new platform possesses originally stable anisotropic microgroove array topography. This topography can significantly direct cell polarization and thereby enhance the collective migration of vascular endothelial cells," said ZHAO Qilong, first author of the study.



Upon 10 s of near-infrared (NIR) irradiation, the heat generated on the bottom layer induced the surface topographies of the platform to change from their original anisotropic microgroove array to a permanent isotropic micropillar array.



The focal adhesion and spreading of vascular endothelial cells were subsequently promoted at the later stage of endothelialization by the platform after the topographies were changed. The remote-controlled "smart" platform promoted different functions of vascular endothelial cells in turn, thus mimicking dynamic ECM-mediated effects throughout the endothelialization process for the first time using synthetic biomaterials.



"Traditionally, biomaterials and tissue engineering scaffolds offer suitable platforms to support cell attachment and ingrowth. We aim to develop biomaterials with dynamic properties to actively modulate different cell functions in specific spatiotemporal manners, just like the native ECM in our bodies," said Dr. DU Xuemin from SIAT.



The researchers first prepared a bilayer platform with programmable surface topographies using a shape-memory polymer and gold nanorods acting as a photothermal agent. The bilayer platform allowed on-demand manipulation of vascular endothelial cell functions, thus meeting the requirements of endothelium remodeling.