Smart Moves:Adaptive AI Workouts for Kids

AI helps reimagine exercise for neurodivergent children through short, accessible activity videos.
What happens when exercise meets empathy and AI joins hands with inclusivity? A powerful movement is born-one that’s helpingneurodivergent kids across Michigan get active, stay engaged, and have fun. This isn’t just about fitness-it's about transforming how we move, teach, and connect (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The impact of ADHD and autism spectrum disorders on temperament, character, and personality development
Go to source).
Reinventing InPACT for All KidsAI is used to deliver exercise "snacks" to children with autism. The team, led by Rebecca Hasson, used ChatGPT to overhaul the program's instructions for 132 exercise videos, adapting them to better meet the needs of
The program, called InPACT, was developed during Michelle Obama's "Let's Move!" campaign to combat childhood obesity. The researchers worked with PBS's Michigan Learning Channel and the Department of Education to broadcast the physical activity program on TV to reach children without internet access.
How AI Supports Neurodivergent KidsInPACT program, initially designed for neurotypical children, has been adapted to accommodate neurodivergent children , utilizing video modeling and verbal prompts for universal design.
Cards, Collaboration, and CommunityMichigan regional health coordinator Alanna Price has revised instructions for neurodivergent learners in adaptive physical education programs, focusing on motor skills, strength, coordination, and emotional well-being. The team is developing a "starter pack" of activity play cards.
Source-University of Michigan