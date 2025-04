Smart Moves:Adaptive AI Workouts for Kids

AI helps reimagine exercise for neurodivergent children through short, accessible activity videos.

Just a few minutes of fun exercise can help all kids, including those with autism, stay healthy and active.

neurodivergent children

What happens when exercise meets empathy and AI joins hands with inclusivity? A powerful movement is born-one that’s helpingacross Michigan get active, stay engaged, and have fun. This isn’t just about fitness-it's about transforming how we move, teach, and connect ().AI is used to deliver exercise "" to children with autism . The team, led by, used ChatGPT to overhaul the program's instructions for, adapting them to better meet the needs ofThe program, called, was developed during Michelle Obama's "" campaign to combat childhood obesity. The researchers worked with PBS's Michigan Learning Channel and the Department of Education to broadcast the physical activity program on TV to reach children without internet access.InPACT program, initially designed for neurotypical children, has been adapted to accommodate neurodivergent children , utilizingfor universal design.Michigan regional health coordinator Alanna Price has revised instructions for neurodivergent learners in adaptive physical education programs, focusing on. The team is developing a "starter pack" of activity play cards.Source-University of Michigan