medindia

Smart Capsule can Probe What Gases You Hide in Your Stomach

by Iswarya on  September 17, 2019 at 10:08 AM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

It's time to take flatulence seriously. A new non-invasive, gas-capturing capsule can detect what kind of gases you have in your stomach and alert you if there is any problem. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology.
Smart Capsule can Probe What Gases You Hide in Your Stomach
Smart Capsule can Probe What Gases You Hide in Your Stomach

The purpose of the research is to lift the lid on the various gases of the gut and show how vital they are for human health, said the team from University of New South Wale in Australia (UNSW).

Show Full Article


"Interestingly, the gases in most abundance throughout the digestive system -- nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, and even methane - are odorless," said lead author and Professor Kourosh Kalantar-Zadeh.

The study, published in Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology, examined all available literature on gastrointestinal gases, their interactions with the microbiome of the gut, their associated disorders and the way that they can be measured and analyzed.

The researchers examined each of the main gases that are found in the gastrointestinal system.

With the exception of nitrogen, the gases found in the intestines have also been linked with various gut diseases including malabsorption of food, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) and even colon cancer, especially when the gas profiles deviate from the norm.

The research team is commercializing a revolutionary tool to analyze the gastrointestinal gases in vivo (within the body) in the form of an ingestible capsule loaded with gas-sensing technology.

Traditionally, testing and measuring of the various gases have ranged from the non-invasive in vitro-- in the laboratory -- gut simulators and indirect breath testing through to colonic or small intestine tube-insertion, a much more invasive method used to capture stool or gas samples.

The ingestible capsule can simultaneously detect oxygen and hydrogen concentrations as it moves through the gastrointestinal gut and wirelessly transmits the data to an external receiver.

"There is no other tool that can do what this capsule does," said Kalantar-Zadeh.

"In our early trials, the capsule has accurately shown the onset of food-related fermentation in the gut, which would be immensely valuable for clinical studies of food digestion and normal gut function," he added.

According to the researchers, a trial is currently underway by Atmo Biosciences to test the commercial version of the capsule, the results of which will be detailed in a future research paper.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Abdomen Bloating and Fullness - Symptom Evaluation

Abdominal bloating is the feeling of fullness and tightness in the abdomen (tummy). The bloating-related symptoms are burping, abdominal pain.

Gas Bloat Syndrome

If you are troubled by abdominal bloating due to excess gas, gas bloat syndrome is what you might have. Seemingly harmless, it can be persistent.

Wonder Herbs for those Digestion Blues

Traditional Ayurvedic literature emphasizes the importance of good digestion. Good digestion is preferred over good food for long and healthy life. Some people have excellent digestion and can easily digest whatever they eat, while some people have ...

Indigestion

Indigestion or dyspepsia is referred to nonspecific symptoms or discomfort that causes persistent pain or fullness in the upper abdomen, soon after the meal starts.

What's New on Medindia

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Home Remedies for Kidney Stones

Brain Tumor
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive