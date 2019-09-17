Smart Capsule can Probe What Gases You Hide in Your Stomach

"Interestingly, the gases in most abundance throughout the digestive system -- nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, and even methane - are odorless," said lead author and Professor Kourosh Kalantar-Zadeh.The study, published in Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology, examined all available literature on gastrointestinal gases, their interactions with the microbiome of the gut, their associated disorders and the way that they can be measured and analyzed.The researchers examined each of the main gases that are found in the gastrointestinal system.With the exception of nitrogen, the gases found in the intestines have also been linked with various gut diseases including malabsorption of food, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) and even colon cancer, especially when the gas profiles deviate from the norm.The research team is commercializing a revolutionary tool to analyze the gastrointestinal gases in vivo (within the body) in the form of an ingestible capsule loaded with gas-sensing technology.Traditionally, testing and measuring of the various gases have ranged from the non-invasive in vitro-- in the laboratory -- gut simulators and indirect breath testing through to colonic or small intestine tube-insertion, a much more invasive method used to capture stool or gas samples.The ingestible capsule can simultaneously detect oxygen and hydrogen concentrations as it moves through the gastrointestinal gut and wirelessly transmits the data to an external receiver."There is no other tool that can do what this capsule does," said Kalantar-Zadeh."In our early trials, the capsule has accurately shown the onset of food-related fermentation in the gut, which would be immensely valuable for clinical studies of food digestion and normal gut function," he added.According to the researchers, a trial is currently underway by Atmo Biosciences to test the commercial version of the capsule, the results of which will be detailed in a future research paper.Source: IANS