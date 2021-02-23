Small Window Of Recovery After Stroke

Lead author Dr Brenton Hordacre, from the University of South Australia said that previous animal studies suggested the same case, but this is the first time conclusive evidence that this phenomenon also exists in humans.The researchers took brain scans of stroke survivors as they recovered over a period of 12 months and found that in theDr Brenton Hordacre said,is the capacity of the nervous system to modify itself, functionally and structurally in response to experience and injury. Brain plasticity also referred to as neuroplasticity is the ability of the brain to change and adapt after an experience, injury.To activate different hemispheres of the motor cortex to measure brain plasticity, the researchers used continuous transcranial magnetic stimulation (cTBS). Transcranial magnetic stimulation is a non-invasive key method to investigate brain function excitability changes in the motor cortex via a wire coil generate a magnetic field that passes through the scalp.On evaluation, it was observed thatThere was no change in the damaged hemisphere in response to cTBS.These findings confirm theAccording to the current evidence, less than eight minutes of daily therapy is dedicated to upper limb recovery within the first four weeks of a stroke.Dr Hordacre said,Source: Medindia