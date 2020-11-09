Small Children Do Care About What Others Think

According to lead study author Gail Heyman, the marshmallow test assesses self-control and another important skill: the awareness of what other people value. Children who are ready to wait longer for gratification, care more about what other people value.The researchers from the UC San Diego and Zhejiang Sci-Tech University, conducted two experiments with a total of 273 children in the age group of 3- to 4-years.Children were told that they could either earn a small reward immediately or wait for a bigger one. They were assigned to either one of the three groups with conditions, a 'teacher' condition where they were told that their teacher would be informed about their wait-period . A 'peer condition, in which they were told that a classmate would find out how long they wait, or a 'standard' condition with no special instructions.The results showed that children in the teacher and peer groups waited longer compared to the standard group. They were ready to wait twice as long in the teacher condition as compared to the peer condition.Children make a cost-benefit analysis of the possibility of getting a social reward in the form of a boost to their reputation, when they decide to wait.The researchers had thought that 3- and 4-year-olds are too young to care about what other people think of them, but instead, they found that the desire to impress others is strong even at a very young age.said Heyman.Source: Medindia